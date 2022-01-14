Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

Brake system is a mechanical or electrical device that enables vehicle slow down or stop as per the driver's requirement. Brakes are one of the important parts of vehicles. Brake system includes aset of components such as brake pedal, master cylinder, brake calipers, brake shoes, brake disc, brake rotor, brake drum, brake lining, and hoses. Brake system market growth is totally dependent on the performance of the end use industries such as automotive, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, mining equipment,and industrial trucks. To slow down or stop the vehicle or equipment at a desired level is most crucial factor as it is associated with work efficiency and loss of human life. The extreme working conditions such as construction and mining activities require a durable and cost-effective brake system to attain the desired working output. The drum brakes are the commonly usedbrakes across all the end-use industries due to its simple construction andcost effectiveness.

