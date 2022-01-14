Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, By Packaging Type, By Application And By End-User

Automotive tire is the circular vehicle component made of rubber used to cover the wheel's rim externally. The major function of the tire is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. Since it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbs the shock of the vehicle. Rubber tire consists of tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, which include synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. There is an exponential increase in the demand for tires due to rise in demand for vehicle production to cater to the surge in requirement of vehicles across all segments. Thus, the tire demand is ultimately governed by automobile production. The automotive tire market trends are decided on the basis of forecast from 2020 to 2027.

