The India packaged beverages (drink) are classified majorly in two fragments Packaged Non-Alcoholic Beverages & Packaged Alcoholic Beverages. The Non - Alcoholic Beverages (no alcoholic contain) are further branched into the Carbonate d Beverages and Non-Carbonated Beverages. The Packaged Carbonated Beverages contain dissolved carbon dioxide (CO2). As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested mixing at least 2%fruit juice in aerated drinks in order to help distressed farmers find a new market for their produce. The carbonated beverages includes carbonated soft drinks, energy Drinks and sparkling water while in non-carbonated beverages includes juice drinks, sports Drinks, syrup/squash, and milk based drinks, bottled water, etc. The carbonated soft drinks are generally sweet in taste and are demand widely. The energy drinks contain caffeine in a measurable amount around 145-150mg/lit while sports drinks possess large amount of electrolytes, vitamins, minerals (sodium, calcium, potassium etc.) and protein too with the carbohydrate in the form of sugar.

DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO