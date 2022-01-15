ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

According to the new market research report "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 from USD...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Soft Robotics Market Sales is Expected to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027, Surge in Innovation of Next-Generation Healthcare Technology, Drives the Growth

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soft Robotics Market by Type (Soft Grippers, Cobots, Inflated Robotics, and Exoskeleton), Component (Hardware and Software), and End User (Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to a report, the global soft robotics market size was valued at $573.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $3.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.The considerable investments in the healthcare sector primarily drive the soft robotics market growth. Besides, rapid automation of industries creates lucrative opportunities for the development of new soft robots; thereby, fueling the market growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Security Information and Event Management Market Projected to Raise at a CAGR of 10.1%

Rise in concerns over IT security and increase in cybercrime have urged organizations to invest in more efficient security systems, as the threat landscape is becoming more complex with the occurrence of mobile devices and rise in adoption of cloud services. In addition, increase in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend drives the growth in the global SIEM market.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global GPS Navigation Device Market :Insights On Emerging Scope, Industry Dynamics & Trends Prophesy 2031 | Bushnell, Garmin, TomTom

Market research on most trending report Global “GPS Navigation Device” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive GPS Navigation Device market state of affairs. The GPS Navigation Device marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the GPS Navigation Device report into key trades, country, sort and application. international GPS Navigation Device Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Clinical Laboratory#Idexx Laboratories#Veterinary Care#Immunodiagnostics#Molecular Diagnostics#Urinalysis#Application Lrb#Bacteriology#Animal#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Toc#Poc
thedallasnews.net

Aviation Lubricants Market to reach $2.84 billion by 2027 || NYCO , LANXESS, Nye Lubricants , ROCOL , JET-LUBE

The global aviation lubricants market was valued at $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Lubricants are used to reduce friction and wear between two moving parts/surface of aircrafts. Lubrication plays a vital role in safe operation of any type of aircraft and has to be replaced periodically as a part of maintenance process. In addition, use of lubricants allows aircrafts to operate at ultimate performance and efficiency.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Global Plant-Based Milk Market Is Expected To Take A Strong Growth & Will Reach The Market Size Of USD 25 Billion By 2026

Plant based milk is an alternative to Dairy Milk, which is made from base ingredients like Soy, Almond, Oat, Rice, Coconut, Cashew, Hazelnut, Hemp, Pea and others. It is of two types, Plain Milk or Flavoured Milk. Flavoured plant milks come in varied flavours like Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Coffee, Hazelnut, Mocha, Berry, Banana, Coconut and others. The global climatic changes, increasing deforestation, lactose intolerance, gastric problems, indigestion and animal cruelty has led to a push to the vegan or plant based food products. Given this reasons, increasingly people around the globe are turning vegetarian, vegan, or even flexitarian. The vegan trend is in the air, due to its large presence over various social media platforms over the internet. It plays a pivotal role in luring the young demographics to turn to plant based milk.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

BFSI Crisis Management Market is All Set to Reach $31.15 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "BFSI Crisis Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), and Application (Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Risk & Compliance Management, Crisis Communication, Incident Management & Response, and Others), and End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Heavy Construction Equipment Market $2,40,496.0 million in 2027 CAGR of 4.2% from 2020-2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Heavy Construction Equipment Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 354 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Veterinary
Country
Netherlands
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Innovation and Emerging Trends in Automotive Industry with Development 2022-2031

Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market (News 2022) Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2031, issued by Market.us is a globally trusted and knowledge base firm in the market. As it presents an encyclopedic market size outline and alternative in-depth market description features like market growth-supporting factors, controlling factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, forward-looking Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs market view competition, product and services advancements, and launches, product/services connected rules review, and up to date developments for the mentioned forecast amount.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Fire Insurance Market Expected to Reach $120.49 billion by 2028 | Top Impacting Factors & Investment Pockets

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fire Insurance Market by Coverage (Standard Coverage and Optional Coverage), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Hospitality and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Smart Factory Market 2028 | Seeking New Highs Current Trends and Growth Rivers

Smart factory technology market is segmented into information technology system, enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system and industrial control system. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the largest revenue generating segment due to the usage of software applications to embody the processes and products, relationships between activities & functions, procedures and information flow.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market by Form, Distribution Channel and Age Group: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market size was valued at $119.86 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $215.87 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. The liquid segment was the highest contributor in the market and accounted for approximately 34.8% of the total U.S. infant and kids probiotics market share in 2018.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Canned Food Market to Register a Stout Growth $124.8 billion by End 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global canned food market size was at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $33.2 billion from 2018 to 2026. Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Aerospace Foam Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation

Aerospace Foam Market was valued at $4,584 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $7,482 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023. On the basis of type segment, polyurethane foam occupied more than two-fifths share in 2016. Aerospace foams are materials...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market Size is Expected to Reach $5.61 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market by Type (CWDM and DWDM) and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Medical & Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Industrial PROFINET Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Industrial PROFINET Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Industrial PROFINET Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Brazil Automotive Tire Market Registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 - MICHELIN , Continental AG , Maxxis International , Nokian Tyres , Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Automotive tire is the circular vehicle component made of rubber used to cover the wheel's rim externally. The major function of the tire is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. Since it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbs the shock of the vehicle. Rubber tire consists of tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, which include synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. There is an exponential increase in the demand for tires due to rise in demand for vehicle production to cater to the surge in requirement of vehicles across all segments. Thus, the tire demand is ultimately governed by automobile production. The automotive tire market trends are decided on the basis of forecast from 2020 to 2027.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

At a CAGR of 14.1% Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market to hit $332.6 million by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,"the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size was valued at $125.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $332.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy