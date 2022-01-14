Tyrone Friend joins Union Station Homeless Services as Chief Program Officer

| Photo courtesy of Tony Hoffarth/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Union Station Homeless Services announced Thursday that Tyrone Friend has been hired as a Chief Program Officer. As a senior member of the organization’s Executive Team reporting directly to CEO Anne Miskey, he will work collaboratively with three other Chief Program Officers in a shared leadership role.

Friend, alongside Alexis Boothby, Sarah Hoppmeyer, and Raji Shivshanker will continue to guide and expand the organization’s services throughout the San Gabriel Valley and into Northeast Los Angeles.

“We welcome Tyrone Friend as one of our new Chief Program Officers. To this vital shared leadership role, they bring years of experience, incredible wisdom and a passion for the work,” states Anne Miskey, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services. “This new shared model allows them to support one another and the ever-expanding work we are doing.”

In this new role, Tyrone will be overseeing the Family System and that front-line staff provides excellent quality and culturally appropriate individualized services. He will ensure that staff is trained to provide trauma-informed care to any individual they are working with, as well as utilize a housing first model and true harm reduction approach.

With 12 years of experience working with vulnerable populations, specifically, those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, Tyrone has served as Prevention and Aftercare program Manager at Children’s Bureau of Southern California in South Central Los Angeles and the Youth Coordinated Entry System Director. In addition, Tyrone is working on his doctorate in psychology.