In News That Should Excite Ed Sheeran: South Park Season 25 Gets Start Date For Comedy Central

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran claims South Park ruined his life because the show did an episode called “Ginger Kids” and because Ed has red hair that became a thing. I guess that’s what ultimately led Ed to eventually be sued by TLC, Marvin Gaye, and others for plagiarism....

thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar Set To Produce Comedy Film With South Park Creators

While fans patiently await the next Kendrick Lamar album, it was revealed on Friday (Jan 14.) that the Pultizer Prize-winning recording artist will be producing his first film in 2022. Under his pgLang imprint, Lamar will be working alongside partner and manager Dave Free and the creators of South Park Matt Stone and Trey Parker on a live-action comedy film by Paramount Pictures.
MOVIES
geekspin

Ed Sheeran says South Park’s Ginger Kids episode ‘ruined’ his life

It’s safe to say that Ed Sheeran is not a fan of South Park. In a recent interview with Slam Radio, Sheeran said that a 2005 episode of the Comedy Central animated series “ruined” his life. The red-haired British musician explained that while making fun of “gingers” was common in his home country, it wasn’t until that South Park episode that ginger-mocking became a thing in the United States.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Kendrick Lamar and the South Park Guys are Working on a Live-Action Comedy Movie

In what might be an early contender for 2022's most unexpected collaboration, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar is joining with the creators of South Park for a new live-action comedy film, Collider reports. The film will be written by Vernon Chatman, longtime producer, and writer on South Park for...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

South Park confirms season 25 premiere date

Comedy Central has confirmed the premiere date of the newest season of the animated comedy series South Park. On Friday, the network announced that the 25th season of South Park would be premiering on February 2. The show hasn't aired regular episodes since 2019, having instead created pandemic-themed specials for...
TV SERIES
Matt Stone
Vernon Chatman
Ed Sheeran
Trey Parker
Marvin Gaye
thebrag.com

South Park is back in 2022 for Season 25

The hit show South Park returns next month for its 25th season and the first full season since 2019. Following some COVID related specials across 2020 and 2021, Comedy Central’s South Park is back for a full season on February 6th. Comedy Central has renewed the series up until...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Watch The Orchestral Rendition of the South Park Theme Song

The 25th season of South Park premieres on Feb 2 at 8/7c on Comedy Central and to help celebrate South Park Studios has a new clip of a the iconic South Park theme song which gets a new rendition with a 30-piece orchestra! Personally, I would be perfectly content being the special intro for this season’s very special 25th season and I’m too excited for the upcoming season. No hints as to what the premiere episode will be all about, but I image something will post within the next 10 days.
MUSIC
NME

Release date announced for season 25 of ‘South Park’

Comedy Central has announced the release date for season 25 of South Park, with the show returning next month. Following two standalone specials in September 2020 and March 2021 (which served as season 24), this new run of episodes will be South Park’s first full season since 2019. The...
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

'I'm gonna get real fit too': Katy Perry jokingly 'trash talks' Adele and Ed Sheeran

Katy Perry has joked that she's going to get "real fit" like her chart rivals Adele and Ed Sheeran. The 37-year-old pop megastar has just returned with her new dance single with Alesso, 'When I'm Gone', and Katy made the quip about the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker and the 'Bad Habits' star's transformations when asked to "trash talk" her competitors.
CELEBRITIES
#South Park Season#Comedy Central#Excite#Tlc#Southpark#The Comedy Central App#Stone#Paramount
bubbleblabber.com

Hulu News: Update On Marvel’s Adult Animation ; “Rick and Morty” Season Five Dated

It’s sounding more and more like the solid first seasons of Hulu’s Marvel’s MODOK and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, will certainly be the last, although I’m hearing producers at Stoopid Buddy are “feeling good” about the prospects of a renewal for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.. I’m still working on getting a more solid answer on that last bit, in the meantime, Hulu is slated to drop the fifth season of Rick and Morty on February 5th.
TV SERIES
Watauga Democrat

Ed Sheeran to tour in electric VW campervan

Ed Sheeran has shared how he will travel in an electric campervan on his huge stadium tour.
MUSIC
bubbleblabber.com

Adult Swim’s Toonami Promises Weekly Premieres for Q1 2022

Adult Swim producer Jason DeMarco has been lamenting the fact that Sony has been tightening it’s leash on IP’s that are under the umbrellas of Crunchyroll and Funimation and with Sentai Filmworks recently being acquired by AMC Networks, it’s looking like the future of Adult Swim relying solely on linear premieres and less on originals is going to be a thing of the past. That said, the Toonami action-toon lineup is promising weekly linear premieres of series for the duration of at least the first quarter of 2022.
TV SERIES
Z107.3

Ed Sheeran Is Building His Own Burial Crypt

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Jamie Lynn's book tour woes, Ed Sheeran's end-of-life plans and more, below. Ed Sheeran Is Building His Own Burial Crypt. First Ed Sheeran...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES

