Nagara and Mizuho make it back. Everyone has another version of themself here but are they the same? Mizuho doesn’t remember Nagara. What was this two-year vacation?. Well, I wouldn’t say that Sonny Boy makes as much sense as I would have liked but I still enjoyed it. I feel like this episode was very bittersweet and to be honest, I am still processing it. I am not a huge fan of everyone getting what they want except for the main character. I understand that is how real life often goes but it’s still unsatisfying to get from a story in my opinion. Depending on your take of Nozomi as a character she might not have gotten what she wanted either but that also depends on whether you think that Nozomi is even Nozomi in the first place. Confusing right??

