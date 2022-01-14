89-year-old man with dementia reported missing in La Mirada

Authorities Friday sought public help to find an 89-year-old man with dementia who went missing in La Mirada.

Paul Dennis Poirier was last seen on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the 14200 block of Gandesa Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Poirier is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and thin gray hair. He has a faded tattoo on his left arm. He was wearing a dark-blue jacket and blue jeans.

“Mr. Poirier suffers from dementia and is medication dependent,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “His family is concerned for his wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.”

Poirier is believed to be driving a dark-silver 2013 Ford Mustang, license number 6YXH284.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.