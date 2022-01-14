DNVR Bets Daily: Our sports betting picks for the Nathan MacKinnon, the Colorado Avalanche & NHL Futures

Since there’s two Ohio teams here, for clarity, I’m going with the Ohio University Bobcats. Simply put, Ohio is 13-2 this season with those two losses coming against Kentucky and LSU. Since their loss to LSU, Ohio has rattled off 8 straight victories. On the flipside of the coin, Miami (OH), have been nothing but lackluster and are yet to have a significant win. The nail in the coffin for this pick is the matchup history, with Ohio going 17-3 in the last 20 meetings between the two teams. If Miami (OH) wins this one, it’s simply a statistical anomaly, and for some reason the Bobcats are just one point favorites.

