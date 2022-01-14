ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNVR Bets Daily: Our sports betting picks for the Nathan MacKinnon, the Colorado Avalanche & NHL Futures

By Andre Simone
 5 days ago

On this episode of DNVR Bets Daily, Andre Simone is joined by Nathan...

Colorado State
Nathan Mackinnon
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Free Sports Betting Picks: Tuesday Night Slate 1/18/22

Since there’s two Ohio teams here, for clarity, I’m going with the Ohio University Bobcats. Simply put, Ohio is 13-2 this season with those two losses coming against Kentucky and LSU. Since their loss to LSU, Ohio has rattled off 8 straight victories. On the flipside of the coin, Miami (OH), have been nothing but lackluster and are yet to have a significant win. The nail in the coffin for this pick is the matchup history, with Ohio going 17-3 in the last 20 meetings between the two teams. If Miami (OH) wins this one, it’s simply a statistical anomaly, and for some reason the Bobcats are just one point favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Sports Betting#Nhl Tonight#Dnvr Bets Daily
NHL Player Cards: Boston Bruins

Welcome to our NHL player cards page where you will find data visualizations for each relevant player on the Boston Bruins, stylized as hockey cards. Each card contains a player’s info, role, and salary as well as his stats — both basic and advanced, projected and actual — for an at-a-glance look at his value and ability.
NHL
Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Colorado Avalanche survive Minnesota Wild to keep home streak going

The Colorado Avalanche ink out a win against the Minnesota Wild on MLK day. The Avalanche were on a roll in the first period, but as the game went on the Wild crawled back to take the game to overtime. The Avalanche were not going to be denied a win regardless and won it in a shootout. Rudo, Blais, and AJ talk it all out on today’s postgame show.
NHL
NHL Bets for Jan. 17

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
NHL
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Nazem Kadri makes first career All-Star Game

Nazem Kadri makes the NHL All-Star game. He gets in with a massive amount of fan votes. He has played at a high-quality level and he deserved to make his first-ever All-Star game. The fellas also go through what the new testing protocols will be and what is going on with Bowen Byram. All that and much more on today’s show with Rudo, AJ, and Jesse.
NHL
Avs beat Wild, lose Kuemper in thrilling shootout

Whew. Ok. That one was a doozy. The MLK Day matinee saw the Colorado Avalanche win what turned out to be a throwback Avs-Wild rivalry game by outlasting the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. The story of today should be that we saw a really fun, classic hockey game between two teams that have a history of really not…
NHL

