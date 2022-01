Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in encouraging Sen. Merkley to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer's by supporting critical funding.We need increased funding for Alzheimer's research The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of medical research. As Congress addresses the needs of our nation's most vulnerable impacted by COVID-19, they're also continuing their work to address another devastating disease affecting millions of Americans — Alzheimer's. As a family caregiver, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. I have lost three family members to dementia, and do not want to be a...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO