Alyssa Milano’s Political Aspirations, Plus: An Update on ‘Who’s the Boss’ Reboot

Alyssa Milano, '80s icon and star of Charmed and Netflix's Insatiable, has finally learned that Peter Quill's starship in Guardians of the Galaxy is actually named after her. In support of her new Netflix movie Brazen, Milano is out doing the press rounds, and learned about her connection to the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe series during an interview. While the ship sustained heavy damage during Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and had to be replaced (this time with a ship named after Pat Benatar), its presence was a constant throughout Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, even going so far as to be repaired by the Nova Corps at the end of the first movie.

