Alyssa Milano’s Political Aspirations, Plus: An Update on ‘Who’s the Boss’ Reboot

Extra
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Alyssa Milano about her new Netflix movie “Brazen,” as well as...

Chuck Bechard
3d ago

she would be great in a democratic section of politics because she's such a total mental case she will fit right in

firstofall
4d ago

I can see her future alright! At a mental institution

Ridgeline
3d ago

She is a devout racist and radical leftist.

Related
The US Sun

How to watch Alyssa Milano’s movie Brazen?

NETFLIX is bringing Alyssa Milano to its streaming platform in her new film Brazen. The movie, set in Washington, DC, is a crime thriller that is sure to captivate viewers. Alyssa Milano is once again taking to the big screen, but this time, from the comfort of the audience's own home.
Decider.com

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Ted Cruz On ‘The View’: “He Has Been Bought By Gun Lobbyists”

Actress Alyssa Milano is known for her political advocacy, and she wasted no time sounding off on current issues while appearing on today’s episode of The View. When the ABC talk show’s hosts brought up her 2019 meeting with Texas Senator Ted Cruz (which Milano wrote about in her recent book Sorry Not Sorry), she called the politician out for his ties to gun lobbyists.
techaeris.com

New on Netflix January 7-14: Alyssa Milano stars in Brazen

Welcome to our one non-CES 2022 post this week (kidding!) — at least it feels that way. At any rate, if you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between January 7-13th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.
Decider.com

Alyssa Milano Teases Netflix Dominatrix Thriller ‘Brazen’ on ‘The View’: “A Guilty Pleasure Getaway”

Alyssa Milano has a steamy new Netflix thriller you won’t want to miss. The actress is releasing Brazen tomorrow (Jan. 13), a crime drama that follows a mystery author as she attempts to solve the real world case of her sister’s murder. And lucky for us, Milano appeared on The View to tease the enticing new flick. After chatting about politics and activism, The View switched gears into the real breaking news.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: Alyssa Milano Reacts to Being MCU Ship's Namesake

Alyssa Milano, '80s icon and star of Charmed and Netflix's Insatiable, has finally learned that Peter Quill's starship in Guardians of the Galaxy is actually named after her. In support of her new Netflix movie Brazen, Milano is out doing the press rounds, and learned about her connection to the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe series during an interview. While the ship sustained heavy damage during Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and had to be replaced (this time with a ship named after Pat Benatar), its presence was a constant throughout Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, even going so far as to be repaired by the Nova Corps at the end of the first movie.
fox5ny.com

Who's The Boss? sequel in the works

Actress Alyssa Milano says a sequel to the hit 1980s show 'Who's the Boss?' has been in the works for several years but was delayed due to the pandemic. Milano and Tony Danza are currently in talks to reunite onscreen.
HuffingtonPost

Jeanine Pirro May Have Just Made Fox News' Dumbest Claim Yet About COVID-19

Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
Vanity Fair

One More Person Agreed to Marry Donald Trump Jr.

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.
Black Enterprise

Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes NBC’s Craig Melvin For Asking VP Kamala Harris If Liz Cheney Will Replace Her

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg blasted NBC anchor Craig Melvin for his questions toward Vice President Kamala Harris concerning the 2024 election. In an interview for NBC’s Today, Melvin asked Harris whether she’ll be President Joe Biden‘s running mate in 2024. Harris continued to show the poise and grace she has exhibited throughout her time in the White House in her response.
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
