Port Chester, NY

COVID-19 antiviral pills begin arriving in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Shipments of two COVID-19 antiviral pills are just arriving in New York including, a few dozen providers in the Hudson Valley.

Less than half a million doses of Rockland-based Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir have been shipped out, and 500 doses of the two pills are at Open Door Medical Center in Port Chester.

The pills help slow the COVID-19 virus' ability to replicate once someone is infected and can keep people from getting seriously sick.

With supply so shortm the pills are being prioritized to people who are the most at risk of ending up in the hospital or dying.

"This is a gamechanger for how we're going to be treating this and how we're going to be working with patients," says Dr. Max Dyksterhouse, associate medical director at Open Door Port Chester.

Open Door Medical is part of a program prioritizing health providers that work in more vulnerable communities.

It is not sure when the next shipment of pills will arrive.

