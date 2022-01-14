ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Poisoned bald eagle found in Lyons woods

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBald eagles are becoming increasingly more common in the Chicagoland area, and avid bird enthusiasts said this is no surprise. “I have been watching the same pair of bald eagles and their offspring for 12 years now,” Sue Delfiacco said. To Delfiacco, the pair of birds are like...

KRQE News 13

Viewer captures rare photo of bald eagle

A Santa Fe resident captured a cool picture of a bald eagle. Richard Sanchez spotted the eagle Friday morning in a tree off Vitalia Street. Bald eagles are native to New Mexico but not a common sight.
SANTA FE, NM
ourquadcities.com

WATCH: Bald eagles flock to Credit Island

Friday was a good day for bird watching in the Quad Cities. Eagles could be seen everywhere, and lots were spotted near Credit Island. Local 4 News Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb captured several sightings of the nation’s bird Friday afternoon in conjunction with the start of Bald Eagle Days.
ANIMALS
The Daily South

See Bald Eagles at Missouri's Dogwood Canyon

If you're planning a getaway to the Ozark Mountains, set your sights on Dogwood Canyon. The 10,000-acre destination is home to natural wonders and lots of wildlife. Located in Lampe, Missouri, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park is one of the Missouri's best places to see bald eagles, which make their home in and around the canyon during the winter migration season.
LAMPE, MO
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County’s Beautiful Bald Eagles: by Kathleen Scavone

Catching a glimpse of one of Lake County’s many bald eagles is a truly exhilarating experience. I’ve seen them in the Cache Creek Wilderness lands and pointed them out to my students when bald eagles put on a show over Coyote Valley Elementary School on a couple of occasions. Hidden Valley’s lake was a draw for the birds, no doubt. I have been lucky enough to witness them over and around beautiful, bountiful Clear Lake on numerous times- both the adult and juvenile of the species. Since our famous lake holds over 4,000 surface acres and is set like a gem upon the Pacific Flyway, the migratory passageway that travels north to Alaska and south to South America we are blessed with the good fortune for premier bird watching here in Lake County. Clear Lake, the oldest lake in North America and the largest lake wholly within California holds a combination of being both large and shallow, and creates the conditions for enriching plant life which is good for fish to feed on and spawn in. In fact, the algae and other plant life seen in abundance during the summer months is in actuality proof of the water’s cleanliness. The hot summer sun aids in the plant’s photosynthesis as it shines down through the waters to allow the vegetation to grow. The abundance of fish-attracting plant life attracts the bald eagles and other avian species. It can be argued that Clear Lake has more bird life than any other northern California lake, with thousands of cormorants, herons, pelicans, grebes a variety of ducks and more. Audubon California has named Lake County ‘An Important Bird Area’.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
fox32chicago.com

Willowbrook Wildlife Center treating bald eagles for injuries, medical issues

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - It’s difficult to see a symbol of America sedated and looking lifeless. But that's what our crew saw Thursday at Willowbrook Wildlife Center. The veterinary team was checking its blood and taking X-rays, as they work to treat the bald eagle who arrived at the start of the year with a mystery medical problem.
WILLOWBROOK, IL
92.7 WOBM

Helping To Save The Beautiful Bald Eagles Of New Jersey

This week, January 10th, was Save The Eagles Day and we are not talking football lol we are talking about the beautiful birds which we love including our nationally symbolic Bald Eagles. Due to a lot of work from the public and scientists the bald eagle was removed from the...
ANIMALS
Bellefontaine Examiner

Bald eagle sighted in Union Township

Sandy Roberts of Bellefontaine enjoyed watching and photographing a bald eagle Friday from her home at 3517 Township Road 45 in Union Township. The eagle landed on a tree on a neighboring property. “I was excited to see a bald eagle today in my neighbor’s yard,” she said. (SANDY ROBERTS PHOTOS)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
natureworldnews.com

Lead Poisoning From Ammunitions Linked to Stunted Growth of Bald Eagle Population

Lead poisoning is affecting the population number of bald eagles, as per scientists at Cornell University's Department of Public and Ecosystem Health. According to the study, birds are consuming up to 6% of the gunshot ammunition used by hunters. Effects of Lead Poisoning on Bald Eagle Populations. Bald eagle populations...
WILDLIFE
Daily Gate City

Plenty to see and do at Bald Eagle Appreciation Days

Montrose Riverfront, Inc. is pleased to have been invited to host the Sunday, Jan. 16 activities of the 38th annual Bald Eagle Appreciation Days. Keokuk has been doing a great job celebrating our national bird for the past 37 years, and this year we are excited to be able to offer Eagle Day activities from a different perspective, a short drive up the river.
LIFESTYLE
lakepowelllife.com

Bald Eagles on Display in Southern Utah in February

SALT LAKE CITY — February is the best time of the year to see one of America’s most iconic birds. Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north. By the time February arrives, hundreds of eagles are typically in the state.
UTAH STATE
WPMI

Two injured bald eagles restored to health released in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On December 27, 2021, the Environmental Studies Center received a call concerning two injured Bald Eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) that had been found near Mud Lake north of the Causeway. Local Falconer, Joseph Brown, was able to secure the eagles and bring them to the ESC.
MOBILE, AL
94.3 Jack FM

Bald Eagle Released in 2016 Sighted Again

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bald eagle first released into the wild back in 2016 in Winnebago County has been sighted again in Washington County. It’s big news for those who rehabilitated it. The release of two young bald eagles near Little Lake Butte des Morts was six...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WQAD

Take a gander: Bald Eagle Days returns this weekend to QC

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Many will be flocking to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend, and only some of them will be birds. The annual Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days Celebration is back!. Each winter season, bald eagles gather in the Quad Cities to find food on the waters...
LIFESTYLE
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate Woman Shares Joyful Video of a Surfing Bald Eagle!

See the video below of a Bald Eagle, joyfully surfing on a stick in the river, and then taking it into the air using it like a hoverboard. The Bald Eagle we see in the video below isn't fully grown, we know that because its head isn't completely white. Our guess is that he or she is somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 to 3-years-old, but this is a young bird of prey to keep an eye on.
ANIMALS
abcnews4.com

VIDEO: Bald eagle chicks hatch at Miami zoo

Zookeepers in Miami are celebrating the new year with another new addition. Take a look -- bald eagles Ron and Rita hatched their third chick Thursday. The first one came on New Year's Day. Ron and Rita have spent months nesting their eggs. The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment and Wildlife...
ANIMALS

