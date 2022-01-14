ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat, Knicks Eventual Landing Spot For Donovan Mitchell?

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, there will be a ton of rumors about players being on the move. Usually, where there is smoke, there is some fire. In that case, Utah Jazz fans might want to start preparing themselves. Center Rudy Gobert made some comments that will...

ClutchPoints

Shocking Donovan Mitchell injury helps explain poor shooting vs. Lakers

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-95 on Monday night. Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell struggled through a lackluster shooting performance, as he failed to make a single three-point attempt in the loss. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a shocking Mitchell injury that helps explain the Jazz star’s poor shooting in the loss to the Lakers.
NBA
UPI News

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell placed in concussion protocol

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz placed All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in the concussion protocol Tuesday, the team announced. Mitchell took an inadvertent hit from Russell Westbrook before halftime during Monday night's 101-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team said Mitchell began experiencing concussion-like symptoms after the game.
NBA
NBC Sports

How high are tensions between Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell?

Rudy Gobert once described his dynamic with Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell as, “I’m the a–hole.”. Good luck convincing anyone Mitchell disagrees lately. Just 10 months ago, Mitchell and Gobert were touting their friendship after their 2020 coronavirus diagnoses caused a chasm. Both players had just gotten big contract extensions, and Utah was in first place.
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz blast Nuggets in Rudy Gobert's return

EditorsNote: Changes Graph 3 to Jan. 5. Adjusts score in Graph 5. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert returned to action with 18 points and 19 rebounds, and the visiting Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 125-102 on Sunday night. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 16,...
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Feeds Rudy Gobert For Easy Dunk Against Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell fed center Rudy Gobert for an easy slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers hosted the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 17. With 11:37 left in the third quarter, Mitchell and the Jazz...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Open To Moving Duncan Robinson At Trade Deadline?

The Miami Heat have looked like legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference this NBA season. They are currently tied for first place with the Chicago Bulls and look like they will be in the thick of things for the duration of the season. Given the current standing of the team,...
NBA
Deseret News

Donovan Mitchell sidelined with concussion symptoms

The Utah Jazz’s injury report was getting smaller and smaller by the day, leading many to believe that they Jazz would soon be at full strength. But the Jazz were dealt another blow on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play on Wednesday...
NBA
SportsGrid

Donovan Mitchell OUT Wednesday vs. Rockets

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, per the team’s Twitter. Mitchell suffered the concussion in the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now protocols will hold him out of the team’s next outing. He has had just one previous concussion in his career around this time last season and only missed two games. Given that he was able to finish out Monday night’s game, it’s likely that Mitchell won’t be on the sidelines for too long. With a five-game stretch over the course of a week starting this Friday, his status will be something to monitor as Utah looks to keep pace with the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings.
NBA
realsport101.com

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM: Soaring Packs drop the must-have GO Donovan Mitchell

As you likely already know, having the best lineup in NBA 2K22 MyTEAM is a key to your success in the game mode. The only way to do that is with the best players. The latest set coming to the MyTEAM Pack Market is the Soaring Packs that feature some of the NBA's best dunkers. One of which is the Galaxy Opal Donovan Mitchell.
NBA
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 Hunt 4 Glory: Soaring Packs Bring Galaxy Opal Donovan Mitchell, New Locker Code

With Season 4 underway, NBA 2K22 Hunt 4 Glory has featured several different packs so far with Heat Check and Signature Series. On Tuesday, January 18, the latest packs introduced to the game are the Hunt 4 Glory: Soaring Packs. They feature a brand new Galaxy Opal player card for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. In addition, these new packs bring cards for many of the game’s best dunkers. Here are more details and the latest active 2K22 Locker Codes to check out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Joe Ingles starting for Utah on Wednesday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (concussion)

Utah Jazz guard/forward Joe Ingles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Ingles will get the start on Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined in concussion protocol. Our models expect Ingles to play 29.2 minutes against the Rockets. Ingles' Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Pulls Up Near Logo To Knockdown The Triple

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s range knows no bounds as he pulled up from just inside the center court logo for a three against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets hosted the Jazz at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, January 16. With the Jazz in...
NBA
