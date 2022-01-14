Goosepimples

Licorice Pizza, 2022, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — 2.5/5 Stars. Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie, the lighthearted, slice-of-life 1970s romance Licorice Pizza, was on track to be one of the best films of the year. Anderson’s past work has established him as a household auteur in the industry, breaking onto the scene with Boogie Nights in 1997 and since wowing critics and audience alike with modern classics like There Will Be Blood and The Master. Trailers for Licorice Pizza excited moviegoers, teasing audiences with nostalgia and youthful awkwardness, set to David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.” In the weeks leading up to the Christmas Day release date, though, contention broke out over the film’s contents. When the film began screening in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles prior to its national release date, accusations of glorifying pedophilia, regarding the age gap between the two lead characters, emerged. Many defended this age gap, claiming that the depiction of the relationship did not equate to endorsement, and deflecting other criticisms as lacking in media literacy. It would seem, though, that the defenders of the distractingly large age gap relationship at the center of the film’s story have been blinded by their biases and their love for Anderson as a director. Not only does the film actively endorse the relationship, it seems to actively combat criticisms of it, frequently acknowledging the difference in maturity levels but proceeding with confidence all the same. It’s truly a shame, as breakout stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman are electric in their roles, and the film has some truly visually beautiful and funny moments, but the story is dragged down by its dated understanding of romance and power dynamics. The complete plot is spoiled in this review.

