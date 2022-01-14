ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goosepimples

By Madeleine Corum
 6 days ago

Song of the Week: I Me Mine – Rehearsal / Mono by The Beatles (Yes, that specific version) Over the break, I had the pleasure of watching nine hours of almost-raw footage of a band writing music, goofing around and struggling through the difficulties of planning a show as a way...

Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

How Three Oscar Documentary Contenders Take Novel Approaches to Their Musical Subjects

In the last decade, three music-centered films have earned the Academy Award for best documentary feature: Searching for Sugarman in 2012, 20 Feet From Stardom in 2013 and Amy in 2015. This year, three of the 15 Oscar-shortlisted documentary features in contention for the award are similar docs that offer intimate looks at their subjects, each taking different approaches to capture their musical talents at specific points in time. Apple TV+’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is an intimate look at the eponymous singer-songwriter, tracking her rise to seemingly overnight pop stardom. Directed by R. J. Cutler (known for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Movies, Movies, Movies

Licorice Pizza, 2022, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — 2.5/5 Stars. Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie, the lighthearted, slice-of-life 1970s romance Licorice Pizza, was on track to be one of the best films of the year. Anderson’s past work has established him as a household auteur in the industry, breaking onto the scene with Boogie Nights in 1997 and since wowing critics and audience alike with modern classics like There Will Be Blood and The Master. Trailers for Licorice Pizza excited moviegoers, teasing audiences with nostalgia and youthful awkwardness, set to David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.” In the weeks leading up to the Christmas Day release date, though, contention broke out over the film’s contents. When the film began screening in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles prior to its national release date, accusations of glorifying pedophilia, regarding the age gap between the two lead characters, emerged. Many defended this age gap, claiming that the depiction of the relationship did not equate to endorsement, and deflecting other criticisms as lacking in media literacy. It would seem, though, that the defenders of the distractingly large age gap relationship at the center of the film’s story have been blinded by their biases and their love for Anderson as a director. Not only does the film actively endorse the relationship, it seems to actively combat criticisms of it, frequently acknowledging the difference in maturity levels but proceeding with confidence all the same. It’s truly a shame, as breakout stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman are electric in their roles, and the film has some truly visually beautiful and funny moments, but the story is dragged down by its dated understanding of romance and power dynamics. The complete plot is spoiled in this review.
MOVIES
Greetings and salutations: A preview of SPAMALU’s Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical is a rock musical inspired by the cult classic film with the same name, following two sociopathic high school seniors who decide to take the social hierarchy of Westerberg High School into their own hands. The musical itself carries the same message and heart of the original film, adding onto its storyline and creating a wide genre of popular theatre songs as a result. I loved Heathers: The Musical long before I ever saw the original film. My Spotify playlist of my favorite musical songs consists of nearly the entire Heathers Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording. So, I was thrilled when I saw SPAMALU’s flyers stating that Heathers: The Musical was to be produced by Lawrence.
PERFORMING ARTS
Person
Chills
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
FOXBusiness

What is Tina Turner's net worth?

Tina Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all times. Turner launched her career in 1960 with the release of "A Fool in Love." The song hit No. 2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides singing, Turner also has...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?

With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs...
MUSIC
#Art#Buddhism
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden Was 89

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Praise 106.1

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

Pamela Anderson Is Splitting With Her Husband of One Year

Pamela Anderson is a single woman, once again. The Baywatch actress is splitting with Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard husband of little more than a year, a source close to the couple says. Anderson is filing for divorce in her native Canada, where the couple had been living since they tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020 in a ceremony on the grounds of Anderson’s Vancouver Island home. “Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” says the source, who dubbed the brief union a “pandemic whirlwind” that petered out. Anderson’s five marriages — and subsequent divorces — have sparked endless fascination. She famously married...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Vince Vaughn Remembers Lounge Legend and ‘Swingers’ Standout Marty Roberts

In the late 1980s, Vince Vaughn was an unknown actor who moved to Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood from Illinois to pursue an acting career. Years before 1996’s Swingers vaulted him into cult stardom, Vaughn could be found most nights hanging out at local bars like the Derby and the Dresden, soaking in the local music scene that included the swing music revival and Dresden Room lounge mainstays Marty & Elayne. For more than 35 years, husband-wife duo Marty and Elayne Roberts were the Dresden’s near-nightly entertainment. “Marty crooning and playing the drums and standup bass,” the L.A. Times noted. “Elayne...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Mick Fleetwood to Produce Music Drama in Development at Fox

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mick Fleetwood is set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Fox. Titled “13 Songs,” the show follows rock Legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, who once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever. Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince will...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with AWOLNATION

As AWOLNATION prepares to drop a brand new offering full of reimagined cover songs, frontman Aaron Bruno will be joining us for a special Audacy Check In on the first single’s release day, January 21!
MUSIC
The Book Club

Welcome back to another Winter Term at Lawrence! Everywhere you look, glasses are fogged up, snow boots are donned and hands are freezing. All of these signs can only mean one thing — it is the perfect time to stay inside and get cozy with a new book! And luckily for you, I had some time to read a few books over break, so I have a few recommendations up my sleeve to help you get back into the reading groove. Were any of the books I read the ones I mentioned potentially reading in the last edition? Not in the slightest! But sometimes the book you want to read and the one you find yourself needing to read are two different things, and that is totally okay!
LAWRENCE, WI
TV Review: Twin Peaks

I was first introduced to the television show ***Twin Peaks*** in middle school, and ever since then I have found it to be a reliable re-watch due to its captivating characters and avant-garde filming style and plot. The story invites the viewer to fully join the small town in all its weirdness.
TV SERIES
Fairyland

Giants and dwarfs, fairies and witches, heroes and villains, riddles and hidden treasures, and all the rest. This is the stuff of kid’s books, but does it have to be? Reading ancient fairytales makes me think they were not created for children, or if they were, only as a cruel and unusual punishment. Many old Grimm’s tales or classic Hans Christian Anderson tales appear to be more of horror stories than the light-hearted version we get from 1940’s and 50’s Disney fairy tales. They are hardly recognizable. For instance, the sweet, yellow-haired “Cinderella” known to America was a story full of self-mutilation and trails of blood to medieval children. I’m not saying we should expose children to more violence and terrifying ideas, but why should we banish fairy tales to the realm of children’s stories?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

