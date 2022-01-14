ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightly NBA player props: Hawks vs. Heat, Jan. 14

By Cole Huff
By Cole Huff
 5 days ago
Welcome back to another edition of Nightly NBA Player Props. We stumbled once again on Tuesday with a 1-3 effort, bringing our January record to 5-7. We’ll aim to end the workweek in better shape.

The Atlanta Hawks continue to struggle in their first season removed from the Eastern Conference Finals, and things don’t get any easier as they face the Miami Heat on Friday night. No, this is not a typo. Yep, the Heat and Hawks just played two nights ago with Miami blasting the now 17-23 Hawks by 23 points. The rematch heads to South Beach and there are plenty of ways in which the game could go.

Let’s look at some player props.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook

Omer Yurtseven - Over 11.5 Rebounds (-108) , Over 1.5 Assists (-145)

(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

An extremely one-sided affair on Wednesday night left Yurtseven with just 29 minutes of action. But best believe he was on his way to another monster game. Against the same opponent, will this be another blowout? Perhaps. Still, I think that the rookie big man can get to his stats in quick work.

Yurtseven is a rebounding machine and his 10 in 29 minutes on Wednesday were his lowest since December 15th when he still fulfilled his duties as a bench player. He’ll pass that easily and will dish out at least two assists for the fifth consecutive game. Of course, this assumes that he receives his normal number of minutes.

Over 11.5 rebounds? Over 1.5 assists? Take it!

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Over 14.5 Total Points (-105), over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-147)

(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

Scoring 15 points on 6-14 shooting with three three-pointers isn’t bad, especially when the rest of your team combined to shoot 25-68 (36.8 percent) on the night. That’s what Bogi did on Wednesday against the Heat. There’s certainly more in the tank for someone as good as the sharp-shooting Bogdanovic. Still, even his average line mentioned above would be good enough to deliver on his multiple player props set at Tipico Sportsbook.

Expect him to be even better than two nights ago. Cam Reddish is no longer a Hawk, leaving Bogi with the minutes and freedom to go out there and have a blast. The Heat defense is fantastic. However, Bogdan’s usage makes me like his projections for this Tuesday night. Smash the “overs.”

John Collins - Over 8.5 Rebounds (-116)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

No Clint Capela, once again. So you know what that means right? Lots of rebounds will be up for grabs and John Collins is the one to grab them. He’s up and down when it comes to crashing the glass but the fact that Capela won’t be around makes his 8.5-rebound player prop at Tipico all the more enticing.

Collins is an 8.0 rebound per game player on the season with the nightly potential to pull down double-digit boards. He did so just a couple of nights ago against these very Miami Heat when he snagged 11 off the glass. I get feeling iffy on this one but it seems like a good play. As I said, somebody’s got to grab the rebounds.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

