The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded nearly $131 million to help support 40 affordable housing projects in at least 16 counties across the state. “The need for housing is among the most urgent priorities we hear about from our local partners in every part of the state,” said Lisa Brown, director of Commerce, in a prepared statement. “While the specific needs differ from community to community, every region is grappling with homelessness, lack of affordable housing, and unmet supportive housing needs. The historic investments being made by legislators and the governor go a long way, but the scale of the problem requires the additional investments being proposed by the governor.”

HOMELESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO