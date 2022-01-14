Actress Tiffany Haddish smiles in mugshot following metro Atlanta DUI arrest

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning in Peachtree City.

Investigators said someone called 911 after seeing a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle along Highway 74 around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Peachtree City police said in a news release to Channel 2 Action News.

As a Peachtree City officer was heading to the scene, they noticed Haddish’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, with her pulling into the yard of a home nearby.

Following the traffic stop, the officer arrested and charged Haddish with DUI. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

In her mugshot from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, it shows Haddish smiling for the camera.

According to entertainment website TMZ, police believe Haddish had been smoking marijuana. TMZ said Haddish bonded out of jail around 6:30 a.m.

