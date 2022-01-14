ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Actress Tiffany Haddish smiles in mugshot following metro Atlanta DUI arrest

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAOC1_0dmJ9bhe00

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning in Peachtree City.

Investigators said someone called 911 after seeing a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle along Highway 74 around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Peachtree City police said in a news release to Channel 2 Action News.

As a Peachtree City officer was heading to the scene, they noticed Haddish’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, with her pulling into the yard of a home nearby.

Following the traffic stop, the officer arrested and charged Haddish with DUI. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

In her mugshot from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, it shows Haddish smiling for the camera.

According to entertainment website TMZ, police believe Haddish had been smoking marijuana. TMZ said Haddish bonded out of jail around 6:30 a.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Security for Arbery death trial cost taxpayers $1.08 million

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery cost local taxpayers $1.08 million for security and other expenses related to the high-profile case, which sometimes drew large crowds to the courthouse but resulted in no violence. Commissioners in coastal Glynn County,...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy