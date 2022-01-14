Navient to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans as part of settlement

This year, an all-encompassing stimulus check payment is almost certainly not in the cards and the prospects of that happening are slim to none. Despite this, a select people will continue to benefit from the 2021 initiatives and will be able to collect part of the funding this year. While the funds expected to come in this year were hoped to include another year of Expanded Child Tax Credit payments, they have been put on hold for the time being. The Senate's ability to enact President Biden's Build Back Better proposal is dependent on the Senate's ability to pass it.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO