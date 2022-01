The Warrenton boys wrestling team took part in the Oregon Classic, held Friday and Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. The two-day event — canceled last year — serves as the dual meet state championship. Warrenton also missed the 2020 event due to weather, so the No. 6 seed Warriors made up for lost time this year with dual wins over Sutherlin, along with No. 2 seed Rainier and Yamhill-Carlton, both league rivals. Harrisburg topped the Warriors 44-30 in a semifinal, and Burns defeated Warrenton 47-30 in the third-fourth place match.

