Minnesota State

U of M imposing temporary COVID vaccine mandate for large events

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota is imposing a temporary vaccine mandate for large indoor...

www.fox9.com

CBS Denver

Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate For Large Businesses, Colorado Company Reacts

DENVER (CBS4)— The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private businesses Thursday. Biden wanted to use the power of government to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the nation’s highest court said the sweeping requirements were too broad. (credit: Getty Images) The mandate would have applied to businesses with 100 or more employees. Some large companies, like Bonanno Concepts, have required their employees to be vaccinated for months. The court’s ruling won’t change their policy. “People have been so happy to come somewhere that is vaccinated,” said Jessica Kinney, Director of People at Bonanno Concepts....
CONGRESS & COURTS
890kdxu.com

U of U requires weekly COVID-19 testing and vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KDXU) – The University of Utah is implementing stricter COVID-10 protocols as positive COVID-19 cases surge around the state. Leaders of the institution say the new Omicron variant is potentially less deadly, but is more highly transmissible. The school goes on to say in a press release, “We are already seeing this reality appear as the number of confirmed cases has increased among our community – even as a fraction of people have been on campus during the winter break.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Reports 44K+ New Cases Over Last Several Days, Latest Positivity Rate At 23.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new vaccine or testing mandates take effect at bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities, health officials Wednesday reported 44,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths. The update includes data from over the weekend and is current as of Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health did not update stats on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The update brings the total case count in Minnesota to 1,193,504, and cumulative deaths now number 11,037. Continuing an upward trend of record levels, the state’s latest average positivity rate stands at 23.2%, and new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit News

Biden vaccine mandate is gone. Businesses may need to impose their own

The U.S. Supreme Court may have rejected a federal rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations or testing, but businesses threatened by omicron's spread might be forced to implement one anyway to protect the workers they have and keep factories open. While many companies have already imposed their own vaccine requirements, about 1...
HEALTH
wfxb.com

SCOTUS Blocks Testing, Vaccine Mandate for Large Businesses

Yesterday the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement aimed at large businesses but allowed a vaccine mandate for health care workers to go into effect.. The President previously emphasized the necessity of getting vaccinated against the virus and eventually decided to use the mandate on large employers as his way to convince hesitant Americans to get the shot. Biden issued a statement praising the ruling on health care workers but also criticized the ruling on businesses saying ‘”I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.’ The President said it’s now up to the states and individual employers to decide whether to make their employees get the vaccine. The rule impacts about 80 million individuals.
U.S. POLITICS
fox9.com

AG Ellison sues COVID-19 testing companies accused of faking test results

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced a lawsuit aimed at companies who deceived patients looking for a COVID-19 test. Wednesday, Ellison filed the lawsuit against two Illinois-based companies – Center for COVID Control, LLC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc. – that collected samples from Minnesotans for COVID-19 testing, but either failed to deliver test results or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate.
MINNESOTA STATE

