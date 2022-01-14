Audubon Christmas Bird Count concludes in North Florida with familiar faces, first-timers and shifting migrations
The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count concluded last week with volunteers tallying bird sightings in 28 countries throughout North, Central, and South America. Despite inclement weather, the count marked another exceptionally good year for birds in Gainesville, Florida, where volunteers observed a total of 169 species, down slightly from the record...alachuachronicle.com
