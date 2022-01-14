ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Audubon Christmas Bird Count concludes in North Florida with familiar faces, first-timers and shifting migrations

alachuachronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count concluded last week with volunteers tallying bird sightings in 28 countries throughout North, Central, and South America. Despite inclement weather, the count marked another exceptionally good year for birds in Gainesville, Florida, where volunteers observed a total of 169 species, down slightly from the record...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Wild Birds#Water Birds#Audubon Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy