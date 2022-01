While previous OlliOlli skateboarding games are known for their brutal difficulty along with its imaginative pixel art design, its sequel is taking a decidedly different path with a new dimension. If you simply compare the upcoming OlliOlli World to the look of its predecessors, you could hardly tell that they’re part of the same series, given how the new game features 2.5D artwork. The sequel still takes place in the cartoonish world of Radlandia, though. However, diving into its gameplay tells a different story. Integrated into the bright graphics and characters who tell cheesy jokes is a familiar trick system that challenges players to pull off complex combos and chase high scores. It simply doesn’t punish more casual players like me as hard for not having pixel-perfect accuracy all the time.

