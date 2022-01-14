ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstairs and downstairs, the question of what goes where and why, at the museum

By Janyce Denise Glasper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur contributor Janyce Denise Glasper writes an opinionated piece on the logistics of placing artists in a museum space. Where does Jasper Johns go? Where does Emma Amos? Janyce notes the obvious: Some will receive accolades mostly after their death while others receive praise again and again in life. It’s complicated...

