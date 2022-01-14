Rethinking the National COVID-19 Strategy

One year into office, by nearly any measure, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response strategy has been a failure. For the team that pledged to “shut down the virus” in its first 100 days, the numbers are grim: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 under this administration in its first year far exceeded those generated during the year in which the Trump administration grappled with it. This, when the Biden folks had the benefit of the Trump vaccines and therapeutics developed under Operation Warp Speed and much greater knowledge about the characteristics of the virus, how it impacted individuals in various demographic and health status categories, how it spread and how Americans would respond to a variety of mandates, economic dislocations and messages.

