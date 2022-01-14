ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Northeast Georgia Winter Storm Watch & Warnings-Windy And Cold Rain

By Bob Jeswald
phl17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter storm is already forming across the mid-section of the country. The patch will direct the coldest portion for a winter storm across northeast Georgia to be quite significant. Winter Storm Watch:...

phl17.com

CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Cold Stretch Begins Second Half Of Winter, February Looks Milder Than Average

BOSTON (CBS) – Time to check your woodpile, make sure there’s still some gas in the snowblower, and glance at the calendar to see how long until pitchers and catchers report. We’re passing the midway point of winter as daylight increases and average temperatures start the slow climb toward spring and summer. Of course, we all know that process can take a while in New England. Every year is different though and it’s only natural to start wondering what we’ll be facing during the second half. We know that up to this point, it’s been a fairly lackluster season....
BOSTON, MA
fox7austin.com

Winter Storm Watch for Central Texas, freezing rain & sleet possible

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Central Texas as a cold front hits the area. The watch starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, and lasts until 6 a.m. Friday, January 21. A very strong cold front arrives at around 5 p.m. tonight ushering in colder temps and a lot of wind. Then a wave of lower pressure will glide over the cold air and could produce a wintry mix during the day on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rain, Snow To Complicate Thursday Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday as we track an Arctic front that will bring us a period of rain, transitioning to snow during the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 am Tuesday morning and last through 1 p.m. A general slushy 1-3″ of snowfall can be expected across central Maryland. While the projected accumulations are modest, it is the timing that will be problematic for Marylanders commuting to and from work in the morning. The timing of the changeover is as follows:After Midnight: Periods...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow. Snow increases through the night and into tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A bitter cold air mass settles across our area for the next several days. Wind chills to -10 tonight and tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clear & very cold. Low 6. Wind chills to -10. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 17. Wind chills to -10. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Snow Could Affect Thursday’s Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plan to employ the remote work option Thursday, if possible, as steering clear of travel during the morning commute is highly advisable. A quick-hitting round of accumulating snow will impact the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys late Wednesday night into midday Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, and for Upper Bucks, northwestern Montgomery, and Berks counties and the Lehigh Valley from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event will begin as rain for most, mainly after midnight. Then, will change over to snow from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD
wcbi.com

Wednesday evening rain and storms, then more bitter cold

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An Arctic front brings rain and storms Wednesday evening followed by more major cold to end the week. WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken today as southerly breezes continue – expect highs to reach the mid 60s by afternoon. A few showers are possible through the day, but the bulk of the rain holds off until near/after sunset.
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL

