NFL

Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray named first-team All-Pro

crescentcitysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray has earned first team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press, consisting of 50 voting members. The 2021 All-Pro team was announced Friday. Gray received 18 votes to...

crescentcitysports.com

