ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Experts reveal how Marilyn Monroe was a feminist trailblazer

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

"Reframed: Marilyn Monroe," a documentary series, reclaims the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe to reveal a...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

Reclaiming the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe, a woman ahead of her time. SUNDAY: A four-part docuseries about the immortal sex-symbol movie star begins with back-to-back episodes, tracing the journey of Norma Jeane Mortenson into the exotic and troubled icon Marilyn Monroe. The opening hour depicts her first encounters with Hollywood’s studio system, and the second finds her overcoming an early sex scandal (a nude calendar photo) to become a major star who was unafraid to leverage her sexuality and popularity.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Sunday: Marilyn Monroe documentary series starts on CNN

The Real Murders of Atlanta (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series portrays the homicide cases that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Marilyn Monroe Was “Never a Victim”: Seven Ways She Masterminded Her Career

Sixty years after Marilyn Monroe’s death, the blond bombshell is still remembered as a tragic figure—a passive victim of a patriarchal Hollywood. But as Monroe’s friend, 92-year-old Amy Greene, tells us, “She was never a victim, sweetheart. Never in a million years. She was a young, vital woman who loved life, loved parties, and had a good time.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

CNN’s Marilyn Monroe Docuseries Is Ridiculously Reductive

Marilyn Monroe was a timeless beauty, a great movie star, a gifted comedian, and a complicated human being whose personal and professional struggles played out in the harsh glare of Hollywood’s spotlight. Reframed: Marilyn Monroe, however, cares little for Monroe’s complexity. Per its title, CNN’s four-part docuseries (Jan. 16) about the actress’ life and career aims to rewrite Monroe’s legacy, recasting her as a figure who wasn’t a passive, tragic victim but, instead, was a fighting feminist trailblazer who stood up to a misogynistic, paternalistic culture that sought to bring her low. That was, in part, true, although this non-fiction affair’s praise is so uniformly insistent that it ultimately plays as a one-note agenda-driven work intent on reimagining and celebrating the icon in inflated, and distinctly modern, #MeToo fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminist
The Independent

Hollywood stars and fashionistas remember ‘grand and soulful’ Andre Leon Talley

Hollywood stars and members of the fashion industry have remembered “grand and soulful” Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley for his “charm and wit and taste for the exceptional” following his death at 73.The fashion trailblazer was a pioneer in magazines and on the front row of couture shows as a black man, and he became recognisable to those outside the industry for his role as a judge on reality show America’s Next Top Model.The former Vogue creative director, who worked side by side with editor Anna Wintour for decades until a fracture in their relationship, died in New York on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
kunm.org

Poet. Feminist. Revolutionary.

Sat. 1/8, 12p: Carol Boss speaks with Margaret Randall, poet, essayist, social activist and photographer, who has over 150 books of poetry and prose published. Margaret will talk about her thoughts on viewing the world differently and the ways in which we think about the issues confronting us, and how we might change what doesn't work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Daughtry and Wife Deanna Reveal Daughter Hannah Price’s Cause of Death

Chris Daughtry is sharing details about the death of his stepdaughter, Hannah Price. In a joint statement released Thursday with wife Deanna Daughtry, the couple revealed that Price, 25, died as a result of suicide while under the influence of narcotics. The couple issued the statement through a representative as a way to clear up the speculation that has swirled since Price’s passing at her Fentress County, Tennessee home on Nov. 12. They added that they are speaking out now following a “full investigation by law enforcement” into her death. The statement paints a tragic picture of Price’s life. Per her parents,...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Is Working on Her Elizabeth Holmes Voice for ‘Bad Blood,’ Adam McKay Says

One of the trickier aspects of impersonating fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is her deep-throated voice, but Jennifer Lawrence is set to take it on for the likely next film from her “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay, “Bad Blood.” The film is based on John Carreyrou’s 2018 nonfiction book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley,” about the rise and fall of the multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley startup that set out to revolutionize blood tests but unraveled as Holmes was eventually convicted of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy (out of 11 federal charges). Lawrence will be the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Hope and Liam Are Stunned When a Determined Douglas Insists He Saw Brooke Kissing Someone on New Year’s Eve

In the cabin, Hope and Liam canoodle as she muses that she could get used to him working from home. Liam notices it’s been quiet around there. Hope recaps that Douglas is doing homework and Beth’s on a playdate. She’s going to go up and see her mom – she’s worried about her. Liam will hold down the fort. Hope reiterates that it bothers her not knowing what triggered her mother to drink.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy