ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Is Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert beef brewing again?

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have had one of the most scrutinized teammate relationships in the NBA over the last couple of years. Now the two players may be providing further cause for scrutiny. Speaking with reporters Friday, the Utah Jazz center Gobert was critical of his team and...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook reacts to his huge dunk on Rudy Gobert

Russell Westbrook went viral on Monday night for his huge dunk on Rudy Gobert. The veteran guard has been struggling lately, as have his Los Angeles Lakers. So many felt revived and reassured by the huge play. Westbrook though somewhat downplayed his dunk after the game. Here is a look...
NBA
ESPN

Utah Jazz put Donovan Mitchell in concussion protocol

The Utah Jazz placed shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in the concussion protocol Tuesday. The Jazz said Mitchell took a hit before halftime in Monday night's 101-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and began experiencing symptoms after the game. Mitchell will miss at least Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
NESN

Donovan Mitchell OUT Wednesday vs. Rockets

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, per the team’s Twitter. Mitchell suffered the concussion in the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now protocols will hold him out of the team’s next outing. He has had just one previous concussion in his career around this time last season and only missed two games. Given that he was able to finish out Monday night’s game, it’s likely that Mitchell won’t be on the sidelines for too long. With a five-game stretch over the course of a week starting this Friday, his status will be something to monitor as Utah looks to keep pace with the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz open to a Rudy Gobert trade?

Would the Utah Jazz actually trade away their three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert? One report says they are open to it. The NBA trade deadline is approaching on Feb. 10. The Jazz are doing well at 29-15 and have a winning percentage over .600 for the fifth time in the last six seasons. But they’re also looking to upgrade their roster.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Warriors#The Salt Lake Tribune
Deseret News

Donovan Mitchell sidelined with concussion symptoms

The Utah Jazz’s injury report was getting smaller and smaller by the day, leading many to believe that they Jazz would soon be at full strength. But the Jazz were dealt another blow on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play on Wednesday...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz dominate Nuggets in Rudy Gobert’s return

Surprise, Surprise. Turns out Rudy Gobert is really, really good. Tonight, Gobert dominated the Nuggets on both ends of the floor creating space for shooters on offense and doing that work himself inside. For the game, Gobert was a +36 in the Jazz’s 125-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game On Sunday

Rudy Gobert is available for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets in Colorado. View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they will have their All-Star center back. Rudy Gobert,...
NBA
NBA

Rudy Gobert among 10 players leading NBA in screen assists

Last week, we broke down this season’s top isolation scorers — the players that are masters of creating their own scoring opportunities. This week, we’re going to focus on the actions made to help teammates score, but rather than looking at assists per game leaders, we’re going to examine the plays that aren’t part of the traditional box score.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Reveals Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Were Jealous Of Him During His Stint With The Lakers: "They Would Be So Envious Of Me... They Couldn't Stand Me On That Damn Team."

Dennis Rodman was always an eccentric player, he acted differently to what was expected of him and NBA players in general while being one of the greatest to ever play the game at the same time. Despite being undersized, Rodman was an incredible defender and rebounder, his tenacity on the floor was unmatched by anyone. This made him quite a valuable asset to teams and led to a stint with the Kobe-Shaq Lakers in 1999.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy