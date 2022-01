Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital on Monday night, but fortunately he has already been released. Baker suffered a concussion during the third quarter of his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He collided with Rams running back Cam Akers while making a tackle and laid flat on his back afterword. Baker provided a positive update on Twitter overnight, but the best news came Tuesday afternoon.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO