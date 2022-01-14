ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Lakers' Anthony Davis could return by end of January

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382V9m_0dmInlZS00

The Los Angeles Lakers are optimistic Anthony Davis could return to the court by the end of January, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Anthony Davis participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday, four weeks to the day since spraining the MCL in his left knee. There is optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the star big man could return to game action sometime during L.A.’s long road trip at the end of the month, sources told ESPN.

Davis has been out since Dec. 17, when was injured against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers start a six-game road trip on Jan. 21 against the Orlando Magic. The next five opponents: Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.

According to McMenamin, Davis’ movement is in good shape:

Davis has been practicing with a bulky brace on his left knee, but has been “moving well” during his workouts, sources told ESPN.

Without Davis in the fold, the Lakers have adjusted by slotting LeBron James at center. Los Angeles begain 5-0 record with James starting at the 5, but the defense still needs Davis’ presence.

If the Lakers can maintain a record at or above .500 over these next few games, getting Davis back could help them make a playoff push.

The star big man is slated to get re-evaluated early next week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

