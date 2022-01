W.O. Bentley, founder of the eponymous 102-year-old automaker, once proclaimed, “I have always wanted to produce a dead silent 100 mph car, and now I think that we have done it.” He was referring to the gas-combusting 1930 Bentley 8 Litre model, but, 92 years later, the comment has become more prescient with the badge’s new 536 hp Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid. The move to hybridization—and, soon, zero-emission vehicles only—is part of Bentley’s “Beyond 100” plan announced in 2020, which mandates a complete discontinuation of the internal combustion engine (ICE) over the next eight years. The second model in the lineup...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO