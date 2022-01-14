ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evonik plans to build production plant in Slovakia

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Friday said it planned to build a production plant in Slovakia for rhamnolipids, which are used in many consumer goods including cosmetics. Evonik said...

uk.investing.com

rubbernews.com

Arkema investing in elastomer plant, increasing global production

PARIS—Arkema S.A. is increasing its global production capacity for thermoplastic elastomers by 25 percent to meet growing demand for the materials. The French chemicals supplier will expand its facility in Serquigny, France, to increase production capacity for bio-circular Pebax Rnew and traditional Pebax ranges. Scheduled for completion in 2023,...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

New Plants Will Add SAF Production Capacity

More sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plants are being announced in the U.S. and Middle East as energy companies respond to commitments from airlines to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In Abu Dhabi, renewable energy company Masdar has signed a collaboration agreement with France’s... Subscription Required. New Plants Will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foodmanufacture.co.uk

NutreeLife boosts plant-based production in hire-purchase deal

Plant-based snack manufacturer NutreeLife has tripled production and boosted staff numbers with help of a hire purchase agreement from Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Under the agreement, NutreeLife was able to acquire the equipment it needed to improve its production line immediately with no upfront costs. Instead, the cost would be spread over five years in regular payments – NutreeLife would then own said equipment at the end of the agreement.
AGRICULTURE
globalconstructionreview.com

Lotte Chemical plans to build $3.9bn chemical plant in Indonesia

Subsidiaries of South Korea’s Lotte Chemical Corporationon Friday announced the award of contracts worth $757.2m to begin building a $3.9bn petrochemical complex in Indonesia. The Lotte Chemical Indonesia New Ethylene project (LINE) will be located in Merak, Banten Province, western Java. The contract for the Group A work package...
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

ITC to Launch Plant-Based Products

ITC Limited, one of India’s large private sectors, has emerged into the plant-based meat market by launching two plant-based products under the ITC Master Chef brand. ITC is the first Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) to get into the creation of plant-based products in India. It will start off by launching its plant-based nuggets and burger patties to sell to both consumers and businesses. Next, these products will be launched in the top eight metros in India, including large retail stores, as well as e-commerce websites.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Unilever won't up £50 bn offer for GSK-Pfizer unit

Consumer goods giant Unilever on Wednesday said it would not increase a £50-billion offer for the consumer healthcare unit owned by pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer. "Unilever is committed to maintaining strict financial discipline to ensure that acquisitions create value for our shareholders," it said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it would not raise the offer above £50 billion ($68 billion).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Remaking meat: On the cusp of a new era of plant-based protein products

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Exciting up-and-coming plant-based startups across the world are quietly amassing millions of dollars, innovating on novel technologies and getting ready...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Factbox-GSK's consumer healthcare business coveted by Unilever

(Reuters) - Unilever (LON:ULVR) signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, calling it a "strong strategic fit" after its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer was rebuffed. GSK confirmed on Saturday that it had rejected three approaches from the Dove-soap maker, adding it intended to stick...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Foxconn India's iPhone plant restarts production after December protests

CHENNAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) restarted production at its plant in southern India on Wednesday, a company official said, over three weeks after it was closed because of protests over workers falling sick. The company official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said...
BUSINESS
plasticsnews.com

Ascend building nylon feedstock plant in China

Ascend Performance Materials plans to build a plant making nylon feedstock hexamethylene diamine in China. The plant will be in the Xuwei New Area Park in Lianyungang and will be Ascend's first chemical production facility outside of the U.S., as well as the firm's largest non-U.S. investment. The plant will...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Specialty Building Products Begins U.S. IPO Effort

Specialty Building Products has filed to raise public capital to pay down debt. Specialty Building Products (SBP) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm distributes a variety of exterior and interior building and construction products for...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Dongfeng Honda to build an EV plant

Honda has announced that its Chinese JV, Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., is planning to build a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) production plant to establish sufficient production system and capability in preparation for the expansion of its EV lineup in the coming years. Aiming to begin production in 2024,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as consumer demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March, the documents show. It already halted production of its...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

ExxonMobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 - but the target does not account for the carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical exploration and production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which result from consumption and use of oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What is bioengineered food? An agriculture expert explains

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.” If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand. On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Can fashion ever be truly sustainable?

The fashion industry is responsible for an estimated 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions and has the fifth largest carbon footprint of any industry, according to the World Economic Forum.Consumers are increasingly aware of the climate impact of clothes, particularly cheap fast fashion, and brands are making changes for the better.But is it enough? Will fashion houses ever stop feeding our voracious appetite for closets filled with throwaway garments?Why is fashion so bad for the environment?Every second a truckload of garments is going to landfill or incineration, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.A report by the United Nations Conference on...
ENVIRONMENT

