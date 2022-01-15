ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What medicine can learn from the antiwork movement [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The classic thinking has always been that a career in medicine is more than just a job; it is a passion, a calling, an anchor of identity. There is a pervasive stigma in medicine against the self-advocacy of the worker. Bedside care providers who push back against their work/life imbalance are...

KevinMD.com

Superheroes can have disabilities, too [PODCAST]

“Today, more students are disclosing and speaking out about their disability and how their disability is an asset to their way of learning and what they can bring to their field. Across college campuses, more student-led organizations are forming to promote initiatives to identify and remove structural and systematic barriers to ensure equal access in all aspects of the educational experience. While aging clinicians may have had to live in the shadows with their disabilities, we have a new generation of aspiring clinicians who want to be “out” with their disability and share their experiences to bring more representation to their respective fields. It seems like a new generation of real superheroes is in the making.”
KevinMD.com

Hello, health care organization leader, are you listening? [PODCAST]

“Physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, medical assistants, and other health care workers are a finite resource. They don’t grow on trees. And, though we all seem to deny it, they are human. The physicians I coach often wonder what they are doing wrong that their lives feel impossible. They...
KevinMD.com

How to end the misinformation pandemic [PODCAST]

“The way to do this is by recognizing the power of words. I don’t mean fervently declaring one’s position and arguing why those who disagree are wrong. There has been way too much of this, and health professionals are no exception. Rather what’s needed to deliver the best health outcomes for the most people is listening, engaging and having something to offer that misinformation peddlers don’t — interventions that work.
KevinMD.com

Culinary medicine and why clinicians should garden [PODCAST]

“For too long have gardeners allowed our food supply to be dependent on mysterious logistics. We have criminally allowed our own food growing capacity to be displaced. Growing something you eat and trading with people who grow what you don’t are ways to be less reliant on Big Food and its failed connections and also to help your neighbors.
KevinMD.com

Stress: Is it time to expose the alcohol con? [PODCAST]

“Stress is just part of the alcohol con trick. And the truth is that every benefit we have ever imagined alcohol giving us it doesn’t. It is a drug, and it works the same way as all other drugs. Many of my clients are doctors and nurses, and some...
KevinMD.com

Our patients become an inextricable part of our lives [PODCAST]

“The weekend after Isabelle’s discharge, I take my shoes outside onto the driveway. The sky is a brilliant blue, and green tinges of leaves poke through shells of buds; the wind slips through my fleece. I scrub the spots of blood with an antibacterial wipe, and tan shoe polish comes off instead, leaving the burgundy spots haloed and dark. Next, I smear shoe polish into the leather and brush away the brown curds of polish with a horsehair brush. The drops of blood remain.
KevinMD.com

Analyzing the deficit of African-Americans in academic medicine [PODCAST]

“The lack of diversity in academic medicine is a significant issue that can compromise our patients’ health and the education of our training clinicians. There is a vicious cycle in which there are few black academic physicians, leading to seemingly fewer available mentors for black students, which in turn leads to even less of them pursuing careers in academic medicine. As a medical community at large, it is imperative that we understand the implications of this problem, not just on the black patient population, but on the nation as a whole. Its effects ripple through our economy and finances, public health/disease transmission, and educational infrastructure. Knowing this, it is more important now than ever that we promote diversity in academic medicine and to be more specific, that we encourage students, residents, and fellows to pursue such careers.”
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
Wyoming News

COVID Fatigue: Are You Among the 'Vaxxed & Done'?

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You've gotten vaccinated. You've gotten boosted. You wear your mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands — you do everything you've been asked to do to protect yourself and others. And you are completely fed up. If that description sounds like you, you might be part of a contingent of people who consider themselves "vaxxed and done" with the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
psychologytoday.com

Why Are People Passive Aggressive?

Some people learn passive aggression in childhood. Some individuals lack the skills and awareness needed for direct communication. Some people use passive aggression because they have found it to be effective. Few things are more frustrating for an open communicator than passive aggression. But where does it come from?. 1....
iheart.com

Why It Is So Hard to Make Friends as an Adult

Without a doubt, the pandemic was a major roadblock in maintaining old friendships and developing new ones. Although as an adult in general, it feels like it’s way harder to make friends now compared to when we were younger. There’s research to prove that there’s some truth to this.
KevinMD.com

Anger toward the unvaccinated will only cause more harm [PODCAST]

“The unvaccinated patient is the addicted person, the overweight patient, the smoker in the waiting room. Our antipathy toward them endangers their health, maybe their lives. The unvaccinated will not be convinced with stigma. They will be convinced with integrity, sincerity, and love. Stigmatization has never been an effective health...
KevinMD.com

Crowdfunding to pay health bills [PODCAST]

“Crowdfunding models of paying for health care maximize the probability that all members’ eligible bills will be paid in full each month. These models come without the burdens of skyrocketing premiums and deductibles. Unlike traditional models, members aren’t chained to yearly contracts and have more flexibility and autonomy with crowdfunded models.”
psychologytoday.com

Is Emotional Neglect From Childhood Squelching Your Voice?

All babies are born with a strong inner voice they are not afraid to use. Speaking up is a good way to give yourself the emotional validation you didn't receive as a child. The strong voice you were born with is still there within you, waiting for you to reconnect with it.
KevinMD.com

Is direct primary care the answer to insurance-based problems? [PODCAST]

“Virtually everyone understands the importance of major medical insurance as it relates to unexpected high-dollar care for severe injuries and significant medical conditions, but the value equation for health insurance is quite different when applied to coverage for primary care services. The full potential cost for primary care services is...
arcamax.com

What patients can learn with confidence from one negative rapid test

Julie Ann Justo, an infectious disease clinical pharmacist for a South Carolina hospital system, hoped Christmas week would finally be the time her family could safely gather for a reunion. Before the celebration, family members who were eligible were vaccinated and boosted. They quarantined and used masks in the days...
KevinMD.com

Why we should celebrate the Great Resignation

There’s a lot of hubbub about The Great Resignation right now. Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs each month. It’s happening in medicine and other sectors such as education, tech, and fast food. Interestingly, it’s not the typical younger employees driving the massive numbers; it’s mid-career workers.
KevinMD.com

Get familiar with the 2021/2022 coding changes

In my previous article, we covered 5 proven ways to use 2021/2022 CPT coding changes to leverage your time, team, and outsourcing capabilities to grow your practice and improve patient outcomes. In this article, we’ll dive into specific examples of 2021/2022 CPT coding changes that can help you expand your...
Newsday

Deny care to the unvaccinated? What the left and right can learn from the fight.

Millions of Americans are angered by the sight of intentionally unvaccinated COVID-19 patients who now crowd hospital ERs and intensive care units. Many people — even before the omicron surge — have expressed arguments that unvaccinated patients should be placed at the end of the line for scarce resources such as ventilators. "As controversial as it may be, we should deprioritize the eligible unvaccinated patients during medical triage," wrote Trish Zornio, a lecturer at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a columnist for Colorado Newsline: "Choices have consequences . . ."
