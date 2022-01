Rich Bisaccia took over as interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on October 11 after Jon Gruden resigned following the revelation of racist and homophobic emails he’d sent. At the time, the Raiders were 3-2 and had lost two in a row. Bisaccia led the team to wins in their next two games and they eventually finished with a 10-7 record as he became the first interim head coach since Bruce Arians in 2012 to lead their team to the postseason.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO