The resources you’ll be hunting down in Final Fantasy XIV are helpful to ensure you can make some of the best weapons, armor, and general equipment for your characters. You may even want to sell many of them to other players on the server. If you’re looking to acquire Amynodon Hide for Amynodon Leather to make Classical equipment, you want to make sure you know where to go. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Amynodon Hide in Final Fantasy XIV.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO