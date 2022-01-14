Finding My Way: Our brand-new battleground

As you know, this week marks the one-year anniversary of the attempted overthrow of the government of the United States of America. There is a mountain of evidence that the insurrection was inspired (or incited, take your pick) by our former president, who, in a widely televised speech, urged his supporters gathered at the White House to march to the US Capitol and “fight like hell” to stop the planned counting of electoral votes. Apologists have argued that Trump was speaking metaphorically, but, if so, the subtlety appears to have been lost on his audience, many of whom we now know were already carrying stun guns, lasers and pepper spray. Following his call-to-arms, his newly-commissioned foot soldiers duly marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to carry out the orders of their Commander in Chief.

