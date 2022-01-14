How Para Dressage Rider Elle Woolley Improves Her Balance and Straightness with PlasticityⓇ Centers

The UNC Hospitals Hillsborough campus has expanded again as the Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Center (AIRC) received a penthouse upgrade. Located on the seventh-floor bed tower at UNC Memorial Hospital, the AIRC helps optimize patient recovery for a broad scope of conditions, including spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, amputation, musculoskeletal disorders, and neurological conditions. The rehab floor offers 42,000 square feet holding 30 patient beds, two gym areas, individual treatment rooms, and a transitional living apartment. The team of Rehabilitation Nurses, Physiatrists (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians), Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Pathologists, Care Managers, and Recreational Therapists work together to improve, restore or maintain functional abilities promoting independent living for patients with disabilities.
