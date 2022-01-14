ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

How Para Dressage Rider Elle Woolley Improves Her Balance and Straightness with PlasticityⓇ Centers

By Plasticity Centers
practicalhorsemanmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately half of all equestrians experience a head injury at some point in their career, but most return to riding without ever seeking medical clearance. These concussions can cause your riding, your horse, and you to suffer. Just ask para dressage rider Elle Woolley. An aneurysm at age 11...

practicalhorsemanmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Active Video Games Improve Balance Better Than Conventional Rehab in MS

Video games that involve physical exertion was found to be more effective at improving balance in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) compared with more conventional rehabilitation methods, investigators concluded. Conducting balance rehabilitation using exergames, which are video games that involve physical exertion, was found to be more effective than conventional...
VIDEO GAMES
Wyoming News

Managing kids' screen time helps decrease blue-light exposure

As the omicron variant continues to surge, people are spending a lot of time on digital screens for remote work or entertainment. Eye health experts warn overexposure to blue light from screens can take a toll on vision, in both children and adults. According to one study, screen time among U.S. children has doubled during the pandemic to almost eight hours per day. Dr. Christina Master, co-chair of the School Health Committee at the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said her organization...
KIDS
practicalhorsemanmag.com

US Equestrian Looks to Spread More Joy

US Equestrian’s vision is “To bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible.” Under U.S. Equestrian Federation president Tom O’Mara’s predecessor, the organization highlighted the joy aspect of the message. O’Mara said they will now focus on the second part—to spread that joy far and wide.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Dressage#Mental Health#Concussion#The Plasticity Centers#Lch Equestrian
newsoforange.com

Improved rehab center dazzles with tech, comforts

The UNC Hospitals Hillsborough campus has expanded again as the Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Center (AIRC) received a penthouse upgrade. Located on the seventh-floor bed tower at UNC Memorial Hospital, the AIRC helps optimize patient recovery for a broad scope of conditions, including spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, amputation, musculoskeletal disorders, and neurological conditions. The rehab floor offers 42,000 square feet holding 30 patient beds, two gym areas, individual treatment rooms, and a transitional living apartment. The team of Rehabilitation Nurses, Physiatrists (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians), Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Pathologists, Care Managers, and Recreational Therapists work together to improve, restore or maintain functional abilities promoting independent living for patients with disabilities.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
psychreg.org

How to Balance Yin and Yang Energy

Yin and Yang is a concept steeped in mysticism, being a core part of Taoist philosophy. Even with its mystical elements removed, however, its central principle – that opposing forces can complement one another – can serve as helpful guides in the pursuit of good health and wellbeing – not only in the realm of psychology, but also in nutrition, physical fitness, and self-actualization.
HEALTH
checkersaga.com

How To Fix Ph Balance?

1. check the ph balance of your body before taking any medicine because sometimes, due to our diet, our pH level is not stable, so that poison will start its effect at a fast speed. 2. people who are detoxified have low ph levels because they can’t digest food properly,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Sports
MIX 107.9

Holly Haze Talks: Minerals

  There are many minerals in and on our earth, but seven that the human body really needs. These include calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, chloride and sulfur. There are also trace minerals and our bodies require small amounts of these as well. Those include iron, manganese, copper, iodine, zinc, cobalt, fluoride and selenium. As […]
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy