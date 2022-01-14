How Para Dressage Rider Elle Woolley Improves Her Balance and Straightness with PlasticityⓇ Centers

As the omicron variant continues to surge, people are spending a lot of time on digital screens for remote work or entertainment. Eye health experts warn overexposure to blue light from screens can take a toll on vision, in both children and adults. According to one study, screen time among U.S. children has doubled during the pandemic to almost eight hours per day. Dr. Christina Master, co-chair of the School Health Committee at the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said her organization...

KIDS ・ 11 HOURS AGO