Kanye West Reveals Why He Bought The House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

By Cynthia Cook
 5 days ago

Kanye West is revealing the real reason he bought a house across the street from ex Kim Kardashian in a new interview.

Kanye West, 44, is setting the record straight about why he decided to purchase a home across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41. “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained to interviewer Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qQBG_0dmIcA0400
Kanye West speaks out on the ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ show on YouTube (Hollywood Unlocked/Youtube).

The “Famous” rapper continued by explaining why his own move as a kid to Chicago influenced his decision to stay as close as he can to his children. “You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]. I’m going to stay down in Atlanta.'”

“Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know,” he added. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0b6B_0dmIcA0400
Kanye West at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars party, 2020 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Kanye, who shares four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kim, reportedly purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife as they continue to navigate through divorce proceedings, according to Dirt. The rapper closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills just two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the same gated community

Sources EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that Kanye is willing to “do anything” to get Kim back, so maybe this house purchase is seemed like just another step in his plan in trying to accomplish that, although his aforementioned interview (and continuing-to-heat-up romance with Julia Fox) argues the opposite.

The SKIMS founder, who has been dating Pete Davidson for over two months now, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The Independent

Julia Fox says Kanye West relationship is ‘a redemption story’

Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January). She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox. The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Believes He & Kim Kardashian Are 'Soulmates And Will End Up Back Together,' Other Women Are A 'Distraction,' Insider Claims

It sounds like Kanye West is still hoping to reconcile with Kim Kardashian. The reality star has been linked to Pete Davidson following her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in October. Meanwhile, the rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — was recently spotted with actress Julia Fox. Despite looking like he's moved on, an insider spilled that the Donda artist still believes his estranged wife is the woman for him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West defends buying house opposite Kim Kardashian: ‘Nothing’s gonna keep me from my children’

Kanye West has said that he purchased a house near to ex-wife Kim Kardashian in order to bring himself “solace”.Last month, it was reported that West had bought a $4.5m (£3.3m) mansion in Los Angeles just weeks after Kardashian had requested a judge declare her “legally single”.Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, West said that he had moved to be near to his four children with the reality TV star, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2021.“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule – that’s why I even got the house,” the rapper, who...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kanye West Thanks Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott For Helping Him Find Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party; Kim Kardashian Denies That She Is Keeping Kanye From Seeing His Kids

Oh, what a tangled web the Kardashian family weaves. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian may be divorcing rapper Kanye West, but their love lives are dominating the headlines. That is just what momager Kris Jenner wants with the new Kardashian series for Hulu supposedly already filming. Kanye, who changed his name to […] The post Kanye West Thanks Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott For Helping Him Find Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party; Kim Kardashian Denies That She Is Keeping Kanye From Seeing His Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
