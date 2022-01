The Vilacabamba brush-finch has a bright yellow breast and an orange crown. It was last seen in Peru in 1968. The Siau scops-owl was last seen 155 years ago in Indonesia when it was first described by scientists. Since then, there have been unconfirmed reports of a bird that matches the description of the speckled brown owl with yellow eyes. But much of its forest habitat has been destroyed.

