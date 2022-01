Rainbow Six Extraction’s Newest Trailer Explains Its Ranked Mode. Ubisoft is a major video game developer and publisher with a wide portfolio. Some of its most popular titles include Assassin’s Creed, For Honor and the Rainbow Six series. Rainbow Six: Siege is an amazing FPS and in 2021, the company announced a spin-off, Rainbow Six: Extraction. Today, the developers have revealed some information about the game’s ranked mode, or challenge mode. The most challenging mode in the game is sure to test players to their limits. Rainbow Six: Extraction is set to release on 20th January. It will be available on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO