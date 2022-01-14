Military Education Benefits and Transcripts

If you're in school and were about to lose half of your VA education housing benefits at the end of last month due to remote classes, you're safe. Congress pushed through the REMOTE (Responsible Education Mitigating Option and Technical Extensions) Act, and it's going to cover you for the next six months.
WASHINGTON (TND) — After seeking multiple exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine a reserve officer serving in the Air Force Chief of Staff’s new diversity program was relieved of her duties, and she has now been issued a disciplinary reprimand that could potentially kick her out of the military after almost two decades of service causing her to lose her pension.
When the pandemic hit, districts had to change many of the ways in which they operated. Some changes, such as advances in technology use, have had a positive effect beyond the continued operation of schools. For example, both our districts turned to technology to help strengthen and deepen communication with students’ families and the general community.
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed legislation calling for a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment he said will further enhance the integrity of Oklahoma’s election process. Senate Joint Resolution 27 would clarify that only citizens of the United States are eligible to...
The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation received a charitable grant of $60,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year, thanks to the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events. “Valero’s driven to make a difference in our community. We are proud to have their support of our Mobile...
This excerpt was taken from “Myth-Educated: Debunking common education choice misconceptions in Idaho.” Read IFF's full analysis online at: https://idahofreedom.org/research/myth-educated/. Fact: Education choice helps rural students who are not adequately served by their local public school by expanding the number of educational opportunities available to them and enabling...
UpSkill America is an employer-led movement to expand opportunity for America’s workers and allow our economy and communities to thrive. As part of our mission to advance the upskilling movement, we share the following news. Today, Kohl’s announced a new benefit program available to associates that will cover 100%...
In response to Governor Kevin Stitt’s announcement on January 18 that said employees can substitute in any public school in Oklahoma, Tulsa Public Schools said it is welcoming all the help it can get right now to keep schools open. The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association said it is appreciative...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals are considering declaring an emergency or bringing in the National Guard to help with staffing. The number of COVID-19 patients is up 65% since the beginning of the month. Hospitals have averaged almost 1,500 patients for the past three days, with nearly 300 of them in the ICU.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Learning through the COVID-19 era has been challenging for most students, but particularly for students in special education programs. Anthony Penna, a junior at Greater Johnstown High School, said he's glad to be back in the classroom five days a week. "I'm happy to...
There's no shocker in saying this, but the current fourth round of global pandemic is really putting a strain on the system shoddily built to detect, treat, and handle Covid-19 in America. All-day, every day, we hear about the limits of hospitals, medical personnel, personal protective equipment, and now that...
Two years of disrupted learning due to the pandemic have widened longstanding educational disparities that placed youth of color and those from underserved communities at a disadvantage when entering the workforce. Now, we have an unprecedented investment in the nation’s infrastructure that presents the possibility for numerous lucrative new jobs, particularly for young people. But […]
Gov. Kevin Stitt held one of his first COVID-19 briefings in several months on Tuesday, as health and education leaders expressed fears that the severe omicron surge was getting worse. His address, which introduced a controversial policy to combat the state’s acute substitute teacher shortage, contradicted much of what the experts had said hours before he took to the podium.
WASHINGTON — People are ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government and soon they’ll also be able to order them from the state of Washington. Home tests have been in short supply through much of the omicron surge. Now they’re becoming more available in stores and...
