ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Military Education Benefits and Transcripts

utulsa.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you in need of more information about military...

utulsa.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
epcan.com

Full Education Housing Benefits Extended

If you're in school and were about to lose half of your VA education housing benefits at the end of last month due to remote classes, you're safe. Congress pushed through the REMOTE (Responsible Education Mitigating Option and Technical Extensions) Act, and it's going to cover you for the next six months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
news4sanantonio.com

Military officer may lose pension, benefits after seeking multiple vaccine exemptions

WASHINGTON (TND) — After seeking multiple exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine a reserve officer serving in the Air Force Chief of Staff’s new diversity program was relieved of her duties, and she has now been issued a disciplinary reprimand that could potentially kick her out of the military after almost two decades of service causing her to lose her pension.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
districtadministration.com

7 education communication and technology trends that offer benefits for the future

When the pandemic hit, districts had to change many of the ways in which they operated. Some changes, such as advances in technology use, have had a positive effect beyond the continued operation of schools. For example, both our districts turned to technology to help strengthen and deepen communication with students’ families and the general community.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
idahofreedom.org

Myth 1: Education choice does not benefit rural students

This excerpt was taken from “Myth-Educated: Debunking common education choice misconceptions in Idaho.” Read IFF's full analysis online at: https://idahofreedom.org/research/myth-educated/. Fact: Education choice helps rural students who are not adequately served by their local public school by expanding the number of educational opportunities available to them and enabling...
IDAHO STATE
aspeninstitute.org

Upskilling in the News: Kohl’s Announces New Education Benefit Program that Covers Tuition, Books and Other Fees for Eligible Full and Part Time Associates

UpSkill America is an employer-led movement to expand opportunity for America’s workers and allow our economy and communities to thrive. As part of our mission to advance the upskilling movement, we share the following news. Today, Kohl’s announced a new benefit program available to associates that will cover 100%...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The 74

Strengthening Work-Based Education for a Future-Ready Workforce

Two years of disrupted learning due to the pandemic have widened longstanding educational disparities that placed youth of color and those from underserved communities at a disadvantage when entering the workforce. Now, we have an unprecedented investment in the nation’s infrastructure that presents the possibility for numerous lucrative new jobs, particularly for young people. But […]
EDUCATION
kgou.org

Amid rampant COVID surge, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt turns to state employees to shore up substitute teaching slots

Gov. Kevin Stitt held one of his first COVID-19 briefings in several months on Tuesday, as health and education leaders expressed fears that the severe omicron surge was getting worse. His address, which introduced a controversial policy to combat the state’s acute substitute teacher shortage, contradicted much of what the experts had said hours before he took to the podium.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy