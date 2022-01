Girls wrestling mixer scheduled for Saturday at Billings West

EAST HELENA — The struggle to win a basketball game and break a years-long losing streak finally came to an end for the Stevensville boys basketball team on Tuesday night. Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Yellowjackets swarmed back, beating East Helena 35-32. “I’m proud of the kids,” Stevensville head coach Clayton Curley said. “We tell them every week that we wanna peak at the end of the season. We feel that we’re getting better every week. This was a young team last year with all sophomores and this year they’re all juniors except for one transfer from Italy. We just keep on working and the kids are getting better.”

EAST HELENA, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO