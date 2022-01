There’s a political group, MoveOn, that regularly sends messages to my email inbox. One email last week offered a free bumper sticker that reads “Trump lost. Get over it.” I’m in agreement with the fact, but not the message, which is in your face. I’m not above spitting, but I try not to do it when it could get me killed. For me, living in this region, driving the backroads whenever possible, a better message would be “Biden won. Join the party.”

LINDSAY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO