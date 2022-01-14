ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jones looks to provide spark for Chiefs defense in playoffs

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr47K_0dmIY14600
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for a loss of 11 yards during the first half of a football game, Sunday, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Looking back over this season, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said he likes to reflect on his growth as a player.

After earning his second-straight selection as a second team All-Pro, Jones said he’s grown a lot as a player.

“You learn a lot, I gained a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge, played with a lot of great players,” Jones said. “I feel like it could’ve been better, but I’m happy where we’re at and where we plan to go.”

But the Chiefs aren’t done yet, as they’re preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. In a season where the Chiefs have gone through many highs and lows, Jones said he hopes to keep the momentum going and provide a spark for the Chiefs defense.

Jones had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, totaling nine sacks on the season. While leading the team in sacks, he was second in tackles for loss with eight.

Jones said he credits a lot of his success this season to the addition of Melvin Ingram on the line. A former division rival with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ingram was traded to Kansas City from the Steelers in November.

Jones said Ingram brings an energy the Chiefs can feed off of on defense.

“I know statistically wise, his numbers doesn’t show it, but he’s been a huge part for this defense, whether it’s his presence on the field, whether it’s just setting the edge, or whether it’s causing a fumble for our rookie linebacker to win the game,” Jones said. “Melvin is my guy. I hope we are playing together for many years, but right now, we gotta focus on Pittsburgh.”

On the other side, the Steelers tout a formidable pass rush themselves. Led by single season sack co-record holder T.J. Watt, the Steelers have a mix of talent and experience that’s necessary to succeed in the playoffs.

Despite the Chiefs beating the Steelers by 26 points just a few weeks ago, Jones said he’s expecting a battle on Sunday night.

“We got a very good team coming in, an exciting team who’s been making some noise in the later part of the season, and they found themselves a playoff spot,” Jones said. “We know they’re fired up, and they’re gonna be excited to play us again.”

Jones said he’s hoping to provide the energy the team needs on the defensive side of the ball. When he and the rest of the defensive line gets going, Jones said once the defensive line gets going, it can open things up for the rest of the team.

“I think as the D-line goes, I think it makes it easier for a lot of individuals on our team,” Jones said. “I think it’s a domino effect as a whole on the defense, so I think this emphasizes on how important this D-line is for this game.”

0:41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8VP9_0dmIY14600
  • Updated 15 hrs ago

1:59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438Yus_0dmIY14600
  • Updated 18 hrs ago

1:37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZZSJ_0dmIY14600

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Chargers
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of ways to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Here’s how they can do so via trade, signing and draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway made it to the playoffs this season. That gave quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a chance to potentially go out on top with a run to a Super Bowl victory. That did not happen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Retirement awaits Roethlisberger after 42-21 loss in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger raised some eyebrows ahead of their wild-card game against the defending AFC champion Chiefs on Sunday night when he admitted that “we probably aren’t supposed to be here.” Well, he wasn’t wrong. After taking an early lead on T.J. Watt’s fumble return for a touchdown, the […]
NFL
NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger looks back after playoff loss to Chiefs: 'It was meant to be that I was going to wear black and gold'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final pass of the 2021 season ended up past the sticks, but short of the goal line. It will have little effect on how he's remembered. Roethlisberger is expected to retire following the 2021 season, which officially came to an end for him and his Pittsburgh Steelers with Sunday night's 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make multiple roster moves following playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves following their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The team signed the following players to future-reserve deals: Daniel Archibong, Rico Bussey, Khalil Davis, Nathan Gilliam, Malcolm Pridgeon, Delontae Scott, Sam Sloman, Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger, Donovan Stiner, Rex Sunahara and Tyler Vaughns.
NFL
ksal.com

KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip Planned

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and KSAL wants to take you to the next game. The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, January 23rd. Kickoff will be at 5:30 at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
482
Followers
78
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy