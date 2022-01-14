Jones looks to provide spark for Chiefs defense in playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for a loss of 11 yards during the first half of a football game, Sunday, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Looking back over this season, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said he likes to reflect on his growth as a player.

After earning his second-straight selection as a second team All-Pro, Jones said he’s grown a lot as a player.

“You learn a lot, I gained a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge, played with a lot of great players,” Jones said. “I feel like it could’ve been better, but I’m happy where we’re at and where we plan to go.”

But the Chiefs aren’t done yet, as they’re preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. In a season where the Chiefs have gone through many highs and lows, Jones said he hopes to keep the momentum going and provide a spark for the Chiefs defense.

Jones had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, totaling nine sacks on the season. While leading the team in sacks, he was second in tackles for loss with eight.

Jones said he credits a lot of his success this season to the addition of Melvin Ingram on the line. A former division rival with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ingram was traded to Kansas City from the Steelers in November.

Jones said Ingram brings an energy the Chiefs can feed off of on defense.

“I know statistically wise, his numbers doesn’t show it, but he’s been a huge part for this defense, whether it’s his presence on the field, whether it’s just setting the edge, or whether it’s causing a fumble for our rookie linebacker to win the game,” Jones said. “Melvin is my guy. I hope we are playing together for many years, but right now, we gotta focus on Pittsburgh.”

On the other side, the Steelers tout a formidable pass rush themselves. Led by single season sack co-record holder T.J. Watt, the Steelers have a mix of talent and experience that’s necessary to succeed in the playoffs.

Despite the Chiefs beating the Steelers by 26 points just a few weeks ago, Jones said he’s expecting a battle on Sunday night.

“We got a very good team coming in, an exciting team who’s been making some noise in the later part of the season, and they found themselves a playoff spot,” Jones said. “We know they’re fired up, and they’re gonna be excited to play us again.”

Jones said he’s hoping to provide the energy the team needs on the defensive side of the ball. When he and the rest of the defensive line gets going, Jones said once the defensive line gets going, it can open things up for the rest of the team.

“I think as the D-line goes, I think it makes it easier for a lot of individuals on our team,” Jones said. “I think it’s a domino effect as a whole on the defense, so I think this emphasizes on how important this D-line is for this game.”

