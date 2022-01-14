Bob Probert – The baddest SOB to ever lace up a pair of skates [Video]
Since the day he entered the league in 1985, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert...detroitsportsnation.com
Since the day he entered the league in 1985, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0