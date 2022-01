I've lived in New York State my whole life. Western New York is where I was born and raised, but over the years, it's been common to travel to different parts of the state. I can't stand when people who have never been to New York, assume it's all just New York City -- like it's just one giant city and everyone is rude and wears suits and ties. It's so much more than that. The countryside, the farm and cottage towns and all the miles of roadways that connect is all.

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO