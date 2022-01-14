ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Parks and Wildlife acquires shooting park amid rising demand

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLd4q_0dmIVZM000
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced acquiring Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Brighton, east of Barr Lake State Park. Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A popular Front Range venue has entered the public trust in a continued effort to meet demand for recreational shooting.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced acquiring Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Brighton, east of Barr Lake State Park.

A news release credits Clays' "state-of-the-art rifle and pistol range," complete with a heated, semi-enclosed canopy with 25- and 100-yard lanes. The park's name is a reference to its variety of clay targets, including pigeon, skeet and trap. Last year, more than 4 million clays were tossed among some 30,000 customers, according to the release.

The $6.32 million acquisition — paid for in grants from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (90%) and lottery-funded Great Outdoors Colorado — comes as CPW has made "safe, responsible and accessible recreational sport shooting" a top priority, said agency spokesman Jason Clay.

Local, state and federal land managers across the Front Range have raised concerns about growing populations coinciding with rising reports of unsafe shooting in woods and grasslands. In Southern Colorado, the U.S. Forest Service has cited fires, trash, obliterated trees and "close calls" between people and stray bullets as reasons for developing formal ranges.

Representatives of the Northern Front Range Recreational Sport Shooting Partnership have expressed similar interest. That partnership includes CPW, along with Boulder, Larimer, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties.

Identifying and developing ranges "is certainly a challenge," Clay said.

CPW plans to run Clays Shooting Park as a state recreation area. For 2022, it will be run by a concessionaire, with staff transitioning over. "So it will operate very similarly, if not identical, to how it has operated in the past and will look a lot like a private business," Clay said.

He said CPW will receive a portion of revenue while future management is determined. Clay hinted at a scenario similar to Cameo Shooting and Education Complex near Grand Junction. CPW owns and operates the complex, which charges for shooting hours and targets.

"The expectation is that on-site revenue and retail sales will pay for operational costs and materials," Clay said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Traffic deaths 'a crisis' in Colorado Springs and around state, officials say

Officials said Tuesday that traffic deaths in Colorado — including Colorado Springs — have become "a crisis" after the state had "an unfortunate milestone" last year with the most road fatalities in nearly two decades. Traffic deaths are 50% higher than they were 10 years ago, officials said during a virtual news conference with Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs police. The surge in road deaths...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Colorado State
Brighton, CO
Government
Brighton, CO
Lifestyle
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

Climber dead after falling in Clear Creek Canyon

A climber died Wednesday after falling in Clear Creek Canyon just west of Golden, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:16 p.m., the sheriff's office announced it was conducting a technical rock rescue near Tunnel One of Highway 6. At 1:39 p.m., the office said the rescue team reached the fallen climber and the operation had been changed to a body recovery. It is unclear what led up...
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado needs nuclear power, too

How about an energy source that can generate almost limitless amounts of power while leaving no carbon footprint whatsoever — come rain or shine, day or night, wind or calm? Now that’s what you could call renewable energy. Or, you could just call it nuclear power. While nuclear plants supply fully 20% of the entire nation’s electrical needs, the last such plant in Colorado — Xcel Energy’s Fort Saint Vrain Generating Station on the northeastern plains — ceased operating as a nuclear facility in 1989....
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado new car sales see double-digit growth in 2021, led by electric vehicles

Coloradans bought and registered 10% more “light cars” in 2021 than during the pandemic low of 2020, and electric vehicle sales were through the roof with an 81% year-over-year increase, according to a report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Sales in the first three quarters of 2021 were up across the board, but dropped in the fourth quarter due to supply chain issues, difficulty getting computer chips and low inventory at dealerships. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs chef puts Cajun food on culinary map

Robert and Becky Brunet are the owners and operators of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, an award-winning restaurant on the city’s far north side. He is the chef and Becky runs the front of the house. Named after Robert’s mother, Pearl Theriot, the restaurant offers what few others in Colorado Springs do: Cajun specialties like po’boys, etouffée, jambalaya, frog legs and “a side of real alligator.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Range#Great Outdoors Colorado#Cpw#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

More closures this week for work on I-25 South 'gap' between Monument, Castle Rock

Drivers, beware: More road closures are expected this week as crews continue work on the 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock, officials said. As part of the Interstate 25 South "gap" project crews are scheduled to install signs, glare screens and complete other work, and will implement various closures in the new express lanes (the far left lanes) along north- and southbound I-25 between Monument Hill and Castle Rock.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hundreds march through Denver for MLK Day

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Denver on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day during the city’s 37th annual “marade” in honor of the civil rights leader. Denver’s marade — a combination of march and parade — is one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the country. The event began in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue in City Park and ended in Civic Center Park outside of the Capitol.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy