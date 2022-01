Bitcoin Cash has not looked particularly strong in the past two months. Since November, the price has been in a bearish trend and had some support at the $416 level. That level was decisively lost earlier this month, which signaled buyer exhaustion. This drop could see Bitcoin Cash register more losses in the coming days, as the next significant level of support was much further south. Sometimes, Bitcoin Cash could see some strength from buyers in the event that Bitcoin sees a strong move upward. However, that has not yet materialized.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO