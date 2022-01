Players may have stumbled upon a secret room key during their exploration of Enkanomiya, a newly added region in patch 2.4 of Genshin Impact. In particular, this is an item that players will have likely obtained during their playthrough of the world quest, Lotus Eater. In this locked cell with the item behind the NPC Adonis, tucked away in a common chest. Though the key itself does not factor into the completion of said world quest, it does lead to an area of interest that will prove fruitful for players looking to get their hands on a few more chests.

